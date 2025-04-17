Roger Ickes | An Abhorrent Sanctuary Policy

We’ve all read or seen the story taken from CBS News about the Homeland Security Investigations agents who were denied entry to the two schools in South L.A. to speak with children there.

We know that this occurs hundreds of times every day in schools, all across the country, when a non-parent or non-caretaker who wants to enter a school grounds, to talk with students, is not permitted. What makes this a big national news story? Only that Superintendent Alberto Carvalho of the L.A. Unified School District was more interested in protecting his “sanctuary” policy than in protecting the safety of the children. Those children were undocumented when they entered the border, vulnerable, and illegal, and unaccompanied. Who is now sheltering them?

The Homeland Security agents were not on a fishing expedition looking to deport little children. I grant that it was bad judgement to think they could talk to those kids at school, any school, let alone a school deep in the “sanctuary city.” But what would (the media) have said if those supposed “caretakers” were committing crimes, and making those kids more vulnerable, not safe, (and) were abused, or sex trafficked, and HSI was not doing its job?

The idea of a “sanctuary city” is abhorrent, designed to circumvent the law, and allow criminals to endanger all of us. We support the government protecting all citizens, not just illegals.

Roger Ickes

Canyon Country