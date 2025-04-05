Ron Perry | DEI Shouldn’t Be Forced

Valerie Bradford’s letter (March 4) on diversity, equity and inclusion needs some response.

I have no problem with diversity. But not when you FORCE it. You say in your letter that the “current administration’s disregard for anyone who doesn’t fit neatly within the intersections of white, male, Christian, heterosexual and wealthy” are being “blatantly disregarded.” Have you seen the people in this administration’s Cabinet and appointees? If you have, you will see different races along with many women and several different religions! In fact, I believe he has the first-ever female chief of staff.

Equity is fine when you can hire someone who is equal in ABILITIES, qualified people who are hired because they have the skills to do the job, not just because there are not enough of one or the other certain race. Case in point: Professional football teams’ members are hired by ABILITY and you find very few white players.

And inclusion is very important when it means EVERYONE is included, not just those of special races or those needing additional pronouns to define themselves.

I am sorry, Valerie, but DEI has been proven to give handouts: special monetary compensation to pregnant women in Oakland and Los Angeles just because they are Black; very qualified people denied jobs or admission to universities just because they are white! I know some personally.

DEI, as it has been dictated by “progressives” is discrimination! It does just the opposite of what you are wanting to accomplish, when it is mandated.

DEI needs to be one of those things we are constantly aware of, but not a mandate or dictate. When mandated it pigeonholes and separates all of us rather than joining us together as Americans.

Ron Perry

Canyon Country