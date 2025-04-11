Blog

SCV Water wins awards for PR 

SCV Water logo
SCV Water Agency logo. Courtesy
Share
Tweet
Email

News release 

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency received three awards from the California Association of Public Information Officials at an awards luncheon on April 2.  

In addition to the Awards of Distinction for SCV Water’s Strategic Plan and its Lunch & Learn employee development program, the agency received an EPIC award for its Water Champions business efficiency program, winning the top prize in its category, according to a news release from SCV Water. 

CAPIO’s EPIC awards program recognizes the most creative and effective efforts in the areas of communication and marketing campaigns, newsletter production, photography, special events, writing, website development, and video production, the release said.  

More than 500 awards applications were submitted by CAPIO member organizations, which include city and county governments, special districts, water agencies and other public entities throughout California. 

SCV Water received the awards for projects completed in 2024, including: 

• Water Champions – Communications or Marketing Plans/Campaigns. 

• Lunch & Learn – Dollar Stretcher . 

• SCV Water’s Strategic PlanGraphic Design Online. 

CAPIO is a statewide organization dedicated to advancing public sector communicators across all levels of government. EPIC awards and Awards of Distinction are determined by judges from the Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers, a CAPIO sister organization. 

Picture of News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS