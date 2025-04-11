SCV Water wins awards for PR 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency received three awards from the California Association of Public Information Officials at an awards luncheon on April 2.

In addition to the Awards of Distinction for SCV Water’s Strategic Plan and its Lunch & Learn employee development program, the agency received an EPIC award for its Water Champions business efficiency program, winning the top prize in its category, according to a news release from SCV Water.

CAPIO’s EPIC awards program recognizes the most creative and effective efforts in the areas of communication and marketing campaigns, newsletter production, photography, special events, writing, website development, and video production, the release said.

More than 500 awards applications were submitted by CAPIO member organizations, which include city and county governments, special districts, water agencies and other public entities throughout California.

SCV Water received the awards for projects completed in 2024, including:

• Water Champions – Communications or Marketing Plans/Campaigns.

• Lunch & Learn – Dollar Stretcher .

• SCV Water’s Strategic Plan – Graphic Design Online.

CAPIO is a statewide organization dedicated to advancing public sector communicators across all levels of government. EPIC awards and Awards of Distinction are determined by judges from the Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers, a CAPIO sister organization.