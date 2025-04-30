West Ranch baseball coach stepping down at end of season 

West Ranch High School baseball head coach Ryan Lindgreen is set to step down from his role in charge of the program at the end of the season, he confirmed on Tuesday.

In the midst of his 15th season with the program, and fifth as head coach, Lindgreen said in a phone interview that he is looking forward to focusing more on his family and his three young kids. He began his coaching career in 2009.

“It’s time for me to give my kids and family all the attention I can give,” Lindgreen said.

The film and TV production teacher at West Ranch, Lindgreen was part of all three Foothill League titles that the Wildcats have won. They are nearly on their way to their fourth, and first since 2016, needing just one win against Golden Valley this week to clinch at least a share of it. A series sweep would give West Ranch the title outright.

Saying West Ranch is “where I became an adult,” Lindgreen expressed his gratitude toward the principals and staff who helped him to get to where he is.

“West Ranch is always going to be a huge place for me,” he said. “I was able to grow up and find a way. I owe the school and all the principals a ton.”

Lindgreen said he’s excited for the next person to “take the reins and move forward.”

The head coach position has been listed on the William S. Hart Union High School District website. Anyone interested in applying can send a letter of interest and resume to West Ranch Assistant Principal Ramon Zuniga at [email protected].