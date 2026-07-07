Andrew Taban | 250 Years, and the Missing Excitement

Hello reader, and here we are in July, where I hope you and your loved ones had a beautiful and celebratory July 4th holiday celebrating 250 years of our great nation and this incredible experiment we call the United States. A land of the people, by the people, for the people! As long as we’re smart enough and strong enough to keep it.

I had the privilege of starting my July 4th morning at our annual parade. There’s something special about seeing our community come together at the parade. Our different backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences, all showing up in the same space to celebrate this big, messy, complicated experiment we’re still figuring out 250 years later. An experiment where we’ve gotten a lot right and a lot wrong.

But I still believe in what this country can be. I see it in our community, especially when crisis strikes and people set aside differences to help one another.

But here’s what I must say: This year’s parade lacked the energy I remember from previous celebrations. I’m sure someone will write a letter saying they saw someone literally explode into a firework with a dozen eagles flying from their body while singing the national anthem.

People were happy, yes, but the same vibrant energy just wasn’t there.

And I get it, things just aren’t the way they used to be. Things are far more expensive. Our nation is more divided than ever before. It’s harder than ever to make ends meet. The job market is insane, and if you want a job, you’re battling with artificial intelligence reviewing your resume.

I’m sure Republicans will somehow blame Democrats, but hey, you can only use the same script so many times. They’ve been using it for over four decades, and I’m over it.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying Democrats aren’t to blame. I just think Republicans are far worse. But what we’re seeing in New York and across the nation is telling: 30-year (or more) incumbents are being unseated because people are sick and tired of the same playbook. The same representatives who’ve benefitted from the same system, who’ve lined their pocketbooks screwing us, are still telling us to vote for them because things will get better?

“Don’t vote for that one, they’ll give you crumbs, but hey, I’ll give you a slice,” but the part they left out is they both get the entire loaf while we get nothing. It’s wild!

This is why you’re seeing what you’re seeing.

I’ve always said there’s no need to get frustrated — get involved. If you want to change your party, you can, and it is what we’re seeing. What’s baffling is watching the Republican Party attack younger voters for electing more progressive candidates, calling them insane and outright incorrect things, while the GOP elects people who may not even be alive by the time this column is published, and convicted felons, no less.

Does my generation need to do a better job voting? Absolutely. But at least we’ll live to see the consequences of our choices at the ballot box. Can’t say the same for the most active voting demographic, can we?

Here’s the reality, however. We have an election coming up, and we all collectively have a responsibility, as a nation, community and city to vote, educate ourselves, and cast our ballots. Do it alone, together, with friends, heck — even make it a date night and make it fun! Voting can be enjoyable, and so can learning about the issues.

Find out what matters to one another and share your values/perspectives, but don’t let it get hostile. If you discover your friend doesn’t think you deserve human rights, well …congrats, one less birthday to worry about! (I’m genuinely sorry if that happens.)

But it’s an opportunity to learn more about each other, to share experiences, and to understand how you both arrived at such different conclusions.

These conversations matter. Understanding why people believe what they do matters. Even when you fundamentally disagree, in most cases, there’s value in seeing the human behind the position.

The energy might have been lower this parade, and people might be tired, stretched thin, worried about their futures — that’s real. That’s what happens when a nation loses faith in its institutions and leaders.

That’s also when we need community most. That’s when we need to remember why this experiment matters and fight to make it better.

So as we head into this (somehow never-ending) election season, stay cool through the coming El Niño, stay informed, stay involved, and stay democratic in the truest sense, not just in party affiliation, but in spirit.

Because we’ve got a country to save.

Andrew Taban is the founder of the Santa Clarita Valley Democrats and National Committee member for the California Young Democrats. “Democratic Voices” appears Tuesdays and rotates among several local Democrats.