Larry Moore | A Real Party Pooper

If you invite Andrew Taban to your next Fourth of July party, he will probably bring stale chips and flat beer to share. He will also throw a wet blanket on your festivities with his negative attitude about our nation’s birthday, a real downer. If you have invited any Republican friends, tell them to keep their political opinions to themselves. He says, “Find out what matters to one another and share your values/perspectives, but don’t let it get hostile.”

Before that he says, “Don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying Democrats aren’t to blame. I just think Republicans are far worse.”

Come on, Andrew. You praise the election of communist/socialists across our country because “people are sick and tired of the same playbook.” Ask the people of Cuba and eastern Europe about the same old communist playbook. That is what Claire Valdez, Brad Lander and Darializa Avila Chevalier are offering their constituents. Andrew, would you vote for any one of them if they were running for office here in Santa Clarita or the state of California? They seem to be right in your wheelhouse.

My wife and I watched President Donald Trump’s inspiring speeches at Mount Rushmore and the National Mall. He gave a positive, upbeat assessment of our country’s first 250 years. He also said, “The best is yet to come.” We also marveled at the greatest fireworks show ever. In the end, we are prouder than ever to be Americans in 2026.

Andrew, you end your depressing diatribe against our country’s 250th birthday by saying, “We’ve got a country to save.”

If you could see through the fog of your TDS, you would know that President Trump has done more to save our country in one and one-half years than Presidents Obama and Biden in 12 years. Just ask the parents who are enrolling their child in a Trump account. With J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio and Ron De Santis in the wings, I have every confidence that the best is indeed yet to come.

Larry Moore

Valencia