Jonathan Kraut | An Affront to the Dignity of Our Shared History

On June 19, former U.S. Olympian David Hearn was arrested for “vandalizing” the D.C. Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. He admitted to touching a piece of the floating coating that had peeled off from the pool’s bottom.

It is well documented that the flag blue lining had peeled off in large swaths and they were floating to the surface. It was already understood that the pool was (and is) leaking about 1 million gallons of water per day despite spending an estimated $16 million of taxpayer money.

But rather than hold the no-bid contractor responsible, whom Donald Trump had hand-picked for the job and admit the obvious, Trump needed to scapegoat the botched refurbishment.

Trump blamed “vandals” for damaging the pool. In reality, Trump’s project, for which he spent our money, was for folly.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro denounced Hearn on 2 July for his role in defacing the reflecting pool when she stated:

“By Hearn’s own admission, on June 19, he reached down into the pool. Our evidence further shows that the National Park Service employees observed Hearn actually forcefully and violently pulling up and removing the bottom liner with both hands.”

Pirro added that the “unchecked vandalism” was “one of the most offensive images I have seen,” and “an affront to the dignity of our shared history.”

Pirro’s press conference two weeks after the arrest offered ample time to confirm video evidence, take witnessed statements, and verify that a crime was committed before soliciting formal charges.

Surprised that Olympian Hearn was not portrayed as a “communist,” being from the “radical liberal left,” from Antifa, a “terrorist,” or a “socialist?” The Trump playbook is to use labels to denigrate and insult others. A defamation case by Hearn is certainly expected.

In a recent court hearing the charges against Hearn were dismissed by Pirro’s office. The prosecution under Pirro failed to prove Hearn’s alleged misconduct, has no video of the event as claimed, and the National Park Service witness even conceded that the reflecting pool was already damaged prior to Hearn’s interaction with the pool.

Pierro’s own written statement to the court reads, “Finally, a recent visual inspection showed damage throughout the Reflecting Pool, even in the middle of the pool where vandals would not likely attempt to peel the lining. Given all this newly discovered information, it is difficult to attribute the widespread damage of the Reflecting Pool to vandalism, let alone to establish facts beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Somehow, without evidence of a crime, Pirro’s attorneys got a grand jury to formally issue felony charges against Hearn. One has to wonder what misrepresentations were offered to the grand jury.

But don’t let the truth stop Trump.

Trump expressed outright anger at Pirro for dropping charges even when in court they were proven to be untrue. Trump lambasted Pirro, stating on Aug. 3, “I was disappointed with Jeanine Pirro, really disappointed with Jeanine Pirro. She folded like an umbrella, and people get away with things, and it’s a disgrace.”

This is a clear example that Trump dismisses the truth and the pursuit of justice when the facts get in the way of his narrative.

Proof that the Department of Justice has become Trump’s personal attorneys, compelled to do his bidding and to favor his political views, is clarified by instructions issued by his former Attorney General Pam Bondi’s “General Policy Regarding Zealous Advocacy …” to U.S. attorneys dated Feb. 5, 2025.

Bondi ordered AG attorneys to be “vigorously defending presidential policies and actions against legal challengers on the behalf of the United States” and that “to refuse to advance good-faith arguments by declining to appear in court or sign briefs, it undermines the constitutional order and deprives the president of the benefit of his lawyers.”

Forget about signing briefs only when accurate or truthful. This was a directive to accept cases only brought to punish Trump’s perceived enemies as legitimate.

The AG and staff serve a law enforcement agency — they are not to be anyone’s personal lawyers. Defending the policies of the president is not a law enforcement activity.

Not to defend the Constitution, not to seek justice, and not to prosecute misconduct if it conflicts with “presidential policies,” Bondi’s order directed that our taxpayer dollars fund Trump’s interests and political agenda.

“One of the most offensive images I have seen” is Bondi’s memo. Forget about trivial “vandalism” when law enforcement is ordered to advocate for one individual and not for the people and not the rule of law.

Jonathan Kraut directs a private investigations agency, is the CEO of a private security firm, is the CFO of an accredited acting conservatory, is a former college professor and dean, is a published author, and is a Democratic Party activist. His column reflects his own views and not necessarily those of The Signal or of other organizations.