Mike Jones | Good Luck Up North

Regarding Lois Eisenberg’s letter of July 16: I really never understood dual citizenship. Well I think it is dumb, stupid, idiotic, moronic, bat-(expletive) crazy (sorry). How can someone give their full loyalty to one country, as it should be, while still holding citizenship in another? But your letter illustrates that quite well.

Since you obviously hate this country, I have a suggestion. Apply for Canadian citizenship, if you have not already done so. Renounce your U.S. citizenship and head up to the great white north. I am sure they would love to have you. Why keep on burdening the greatest and most generous country in the world with your presence? The country with so much to offer those who want to be here. Who truly care for this country and desire to offer her their loyalties freely.

Oh. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.

Please do not construe that this letter in any way is meant to encroach on anyone’s freedom of speech, of which all are so free to opine any time in this wonderful country, under the longest-surviving constitution.

Mike Jones

Saugus