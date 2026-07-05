Rob Kerchner | Remembering COVID

Six years ago, our public health apparatus lost its credibility. We were told it was too dangerous for kids to go to school, or for believers to gather in church, but not too dangerous for thousands to gather for the “right” cause, to shout, loot and burn things.

They pretended that Plexiglas on desks, T-shirts over mouths, and arrows on floors would save lives, but long-approved medicines and strategies would kill you. Surfing was banned and playgrounds were closed, while an ineffective, experimental vaccine was forced on the public. People couldn’t have a funeral for their loved one, but George Floyd had one in a cathedral surrounded by thousands to pay homage.

Our authorities offered fear instead of freedom, and hate instead of honesty; both became tools for enforcing compliance, turning friend against friend and relative against relative. Never forget.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia