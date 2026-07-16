Ron Perry | Read Voter Info

The full-page news article in the July 14 edition of The Signal by Yue Stella Yu and Kristen Hwang, regarding California’s upcoming election, points out how, once again, we are being fed a double dose of gobbledygook from our legislators.

Proposition 40 takes more taxes from billionaires and Prop. 41 cancels it out. Prop. 42 would also cancel out Prop. 40.

Prop. 1 tugs at our heartstrings to get our vote, to go another $11.25 billion in debt for low-income housing. Nobody ever defines “low-income housing.”

Prop. 3 makes permanent a “temporary” tax increase voted in 2012.

Prop. 37 would give our state government ANOTHER $25 billion to give loans to people who can’t even make the payments on their new home. Can you say, housing crash?

The only proposition I will vote for is No. 39, requiring voter ID!

Everything else is pure BS!

Oh, and here is a suggestion for a Prop. C: C for Corruption! Let’s have a bill that helps get rid of corruption, not create opportunities for more.

Ron Perry

Canyon Country