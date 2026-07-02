Sonny Morper | A Preventable Tragedy in Waiting

I read with interest The Signal’s recent article, “City Hosts Forest Safety Day” (June 30). At about the same time, I received an email from Southern California Edison describing plans to inspect utility equipment in designated corridors using drones and helicopters. It should be noted the Edison-initiated email does not authorize a response from a concerned citizen.

While infrastructure inspections are important, Edison made no mention of inspecting or addressing the vegetation and fire-fuel conditions within the utility corridor between McBean Parkway and San Francisquito Creek. This corridor lies within a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone and, according to a senior fire official, portions may not meet Los Angeles County Fire Department vegetation clearance standards.

Meanwhile, the city of Santa Clarita deserves recognition for its proactive wildfire-prevention efforts. City crews have been removing brush and weeds and limbing trees along the bike trail west of Belcaro from Copper Hill bridge south toward the Edison corridor.

Their work demonstrates the value of reducing fire fuels before wildfire season reaches its peak.

With high temperatures, low humidity, and Santa Ana winds approaching, wildfire risk will only increase. It takes just one spark to ignite a major fire. We can not have Edison delay or fail to properly inspect in a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone. The Edison written plan, post Altadena, seemed comprehensive. At the moment it is questionable as to its planned implementation.

Edison should promptly inspect conditions within this utility corridor and undertake any necessary vegetation management and fuel mitigation measures. The city has set an excellent example of prevention and preparedness. Residents throughout the area hope Edison will follow that example before a preventable tragedy occurs.

Sonny Morper

Santa Clarita