Buzz Classic Movies this week: ‘Animal Crackers’ 

By Signal Staff

The madcap comedy of the Marx Brothers comes to Buzz Classic Movies on Saturday night with a streaming presentation of “Animal Crackers.”

The 1930 classic has earned a 97% critics score based on 30 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 88% audience score on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter based on more than 10,000 ratings.

“The well-known explorer and hunter Captain Spaulding has just returned from Africa, and is being welcomed home with a lavish party at the estate of influential society matron Mrs. Rittenhouse when a valuable painting goes missing,” says the Rotten Tomatoes summary of the movie. “The intrepid Captain Spaulding attempts to solve the crime with the help of his silly secretary Horatio Jamison, while sparring with the anarchic Signor Emanuel Ravelli and his nutty sidekick The Professor.”

“The Marx Brothers’ second film was a box office smash that wowed the Depression audience with their zany brand of humor,” wrote film critic Dennis Schwartz.

“Animal Crackers” streams at 8 p.m. Saturday on The Signal’s streaming channel, The Buzz, available at buzzscv.com as well as streaming platforms including Roku and Apple TV.