After a road loss to Lancaster, the Canyon High School boys’ basketball team bounced back in non-league play with a home win, 65-34, on Thursday over the Desert Christian Knights and began the season 2-1.

“We’re just trying to get better. I think our kids work really, really hard,” Canyon coach Ali Monfared said. “Every game is a learning experience. So, I like our efforts. As we continue to get more reps, it’s just going to slow down for us.”

This year’s Canyon team is young.

And for Monfared, anytime the Canyon coach can empty the bench and get his second unit key minutes has proved to be valuable for his Cowboys.

This season, the Cowboys have six sophomores listed on the roster, according to MaxPreps. And with the team’s most experienced player in Jordan Yuhico, a sophomore guard who saw first-unit minutes in last year’s state semifinalist run, Monfared is relying on his younger guys to win games.

“They show up every day, and they do a lot of difficult things,” Monfared said. “It’s all about learning. It’s really the name of the game for us right now, learning, growing, and improving. And that’s really what our first week is about right now.”

In the team’s season-opening win against Palmdale, freshman guard Sam Cabrera led the Cowboys in scoring with 22 points and led Canyon to an overtime victory.

And in Thursday’s win, Cabrera had another big performance for a first-year player with 11 points and led the team in scoring.

After the game, Monfared spoke on Cabrera’s performance and how he has been impressed with the freshman guard’s work ethic to succeed in high school basketball right away.

“I give a guy like him a lot of credit because he’s worked on his game for so many years and has a shot to survive at the varsity level,” Monfared said. “For a freshman to come in and do that – like Jordan Yuhico did last year – I commend those guys because the only chance they have is all the year they’ve put in before.”

With the win, the Cowboys began the season 2-1 and are above .500 through three games.

As the team looks to gain more experience during the non-league portion of the schedule, Monfared is looking for his players to continue to grow and take momentum into Foothill League play.

“The reps they are getting right now are invaluable. However we play, win or lose, we can’t replace the reps,” Monfared said. “I want them to learn the hard way – sometimes it’s the best teacher – so I think these guys have high character. So, at some point when they do relax, they’re going to be extremely dangerous, and the rest of the valley and league will have a lot to deal with.”

The Cowboys open Foothill League play on Dec. 1 against the Hart Hawks at Canyon High School with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m.