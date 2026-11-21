It’s been a historic start to the 2026 season for Canyon High School girls’ basketball.

After Darby Dunn broke school records in points scored in a single game along with most made 3-pointers, the junior guard led kept Canyon’s hot start to the season with a 64-19 win over Desert Christian on Thursday to begin the year 2-0.

“It was a nice win,” Canyon coach Jessica Haayer said afterward. “It was the second game, and I got to play everybody, so it was a group effort.”

Dunn, who scored 54 points in the season-opening win against Knight that broke the school record for most points scored in a single game for Canyon, led the Cowboys in scoring in Thursday’s win with 21 points, shooting 8-for-13 from the field.

After the game, Haayer spoke on Dunn’s hot start to the season and how the junior guard has elevated the play of her team to begin the season.

“She shot the ball extremely well and scored on all three levels,” Haayer said. “She’s so tough to guard but she makes everybody else better when she’s on the floor. She plays at a different level and that’s what I want everybody to play at.”

With the Cowboys winning big over Desert Christian on Thursday, Haayer emptied the bench and was able to get other players key minutes throughout the game.

Freshman Italia Olerio was second in points scored in Thursday’s win with 12 points and shot efficiently from the field, shooting four-of-five.

Along with Olerio, Laney Arellano started as a freshman and scored 10 points in Thursday’s win on four-for-eight shooting from the field.

“It’s good. I started two freshmen and it was nice for them to get some minutes and produce,” Haayer said. “And I think [Laney Arellano’s] growth is going to be insane. She’s a freshman and she could shoot the ball.”

With the win, the Cowboys began the season 2-0 but will continue their non-league part of their schedule to start the year with the team set to participate in the Bishop Amat Thanksgiving tournament and match up against Canyon of Anaheim and Rialto.

For Haayer, the non-league part of the schedule can provide valuable experience for her Cowboys as she looks to grow throughout the season.

And with a few early-season wins, Haayer is keen to use the momentum from non-league competition to help the team win in Foothill League play that begins in December.

“I think we played two games this week and then about four next week and then into Foothill League,” Haayer said. “So, we’ve got a full load.”

The Cowboys open Foothill League play on Dec. 1 against the Hart Hawks at Canyon High School with tipoff scheduled for 5 p.m.