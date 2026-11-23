The Castaic boys’ basketball team couldn’t have started the season any better.

Following an 83-71 win over Van Nuys on Friday, the Castaic Coyotes remained unbeaten to start the season with a 3-0 record and recorded their third-consecutive game scoring 70 or more points.

“We did a good job. The boys have been working really hard,” Castaic head coach Louis Fernando said after the game. “I’m really happy with the way we played throughout the duration of the game. And I just think we need to clean things up when we get a little bit of pressure.”

With the 3-0 start to the year, the Coyotes recorded their best start to a season since 2024 and in Castaic’s last three wins, the Coyotes scored a combined 225 points and averaged 75 points per game.

With versatility on offense to start the year, Fernando believes that this year’s team identity is forming and the Coyotes have the right system in place to succeed.

“It’s really nice having a bunch of different options on the offensive end,” Fernando said. “We got playmakers, we got shooters, we got guys that can run the floor, we got guys that can knock down shots. We got everything we need to be successful this year.”

In Friday’s win, the Coyotes had another high-scoring night with eight different scorers and three in double digits.

Senior Carter Shahan scored 12 points with Mateo Milan adding to the tally sheet with 11 points and Keegan Shahan totaling 10 points.

Senior Kudzai Sheppard led the Coyotes in scoring Friday with 28 points.

After the game, Fernando spoke on Sheppard’s performance and added that the senior guard will be a veteran leader the team will rely on throughout the season.

“He’s come a long way. I’ve been trying to help him emotionally mature. And today he was able to show that,” Fernando said. “When he commits to his mind that he can’t be stopped, it’s really hard to stop him. He’s a three-level scorer that we’re going to count on this year.”

With the win on Friday, the Coyotes wrapped up their non-league schedule for November undefeated and while the wins have been productive from the team, Fernando has enjoyed the style of play from his Coyotes.

And as the Coyotes look to gear up for the Foothill League season, which is set to begin on Dec. 1, Fernando is eyeing to utilize the early-season momentum to help prepare the team for the next phase of the year.

“The most important thing for us is, despite what the score is, we have to play the right way,” Fernando said. “We need to play that way. We need to play in order to survive in the Foothill League. And the guys have been doing such a good job understanding that.”

The Coyotes open Foothill League play on Dec. 1 against the Centurions at Saugus High School with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m.