It was a historic weekend for local Santa Clarita Valley High School cross-country programs who ran in the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section championships.

For Valencia, the Vikings made program history after the girls’ team placed third in the Division 2 three-mile race and clinched their first-ever ticket to the state championship with a total team time of 1:29:52.

Sophomore Reese Ray led all Valencia runners in the Division 2 race with a ninth-place finish and a total time of 17:07.0 and helped qualify the Vikings for a spot, alongside Emily Farrell, Charlotte Colman, Madison Ramos, Ariana Reyes, Valentina Bockelmann and Chloe Schutte.

Along with Valencia, the Saugus girls’ team clinched their bid into the state championships after the Centurions ended the Division 2 race in fifth place for an automatic qualification.

The Centurions ran a total team time of 1:30.9 and junior Olivia Corrigan led all Saugus runners with a time of 17:01.9.

As for the boys in Division 2, the Valencia and Saugus teams fell short of advancing to the state championships after the Centurions and Vikings placed eighth and 16th, respectively.

Despite the teams falling short, Saugus’ Adrian Cantu and Henry Saywell were the lone Centurions to qualify with both runners placing in the top four. And for the Vikings, Valencia sent no individual runners to state but were led by Cash Klinger at the section championships with a 30th place finish and 14:53:5 time.

In the Division 3 category, the West Ranch boys’ team snagged their spot in the state championships on Saturday with a seventh-place finish.

Sophomore Victor Esquivel Jr. led all West Ranch runners with a 10th place result in the Division 3 race and a total time of 14:26.0.

As for Hart boys’ team, which won the Foothill League title during the regular season, the Hawks fell short in advancing as a team to the state championship with an 11th place finish.

Although the Hawks fell short, as a team, Hart will still send Josiah Himsl as the lone runner representing the boys’ team in the Division 3 competition after the senior secured a ninth-place result with a total time of 14:25.8.

On the girls’ side in Division 3, the Hawks advanced to the state championships with a fifth-place result and total team time of 1:29:19.

Junior Kaitlyn Cottrill led all Hart runners with a 24th place result and ran a total time of 17:32.0.

Trinity Classical Academy had its boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams run in the Southern Section championship in the Division 5 races but neither advanced.

The boys’ team placed eighth with junior Joshau Mah leading the Knights with a 54th place finish and 16:32.8 time. And for the girls, the Knights placed ninth in their respective race with freshman Alice Johnson leading all Trinity runners with a 28th place result and total time of 19:16.8.

For teams and runners who advanced, the state championship is scheduled to be held at Woodward Park in Fresno on Saturday with the Division 3 boys race set to kick off the competition at 8:30 a.m.