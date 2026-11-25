Following a lopsided 50-8 win over the Beverly Hills Normans on Monday, the Castaic girls’ basketball team began the season 4-0 for the first time in program history behind sophomore Charlotte Wheeler’s 23-point performance.

For Castaic head coach Jared Dacey, the historic start to the season is what he drew up to begin the season as the Coyotes look to make noise in the girls’ basketball scene in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“It’s big momentum to start 4-0, the first team in school history to be on this type of streak,” Dacey said afterward. “So, we’re really looking to just continue to build it and keep these girls confidence going, for sure. Into the league matchups.”

The one player that Dacey is counting on to keep up the team’s momentum: Charlotte Wheeler, a three-sport athlete who led the Coyotes in scoring in Monday’s win, shooting 10-for-24 from the field.

Dacey spoke on his sophomore guard’s performance and added that Wheeler recorded her second-consecutive 20-point game and led with maturity.

“She’s very unselfish and still accumulates the numbers, has a really big impact on the game with her athleticism,” Dacey said. “But unselfishly, we’re trying to get her to be selfish at times when it’s needed. But multiple 20-point games in a row and she’s starting off the season with good momentum, good rhythm.”

In Monday’s win, six Coyotes added to the score sheet with freshman Josie Mason recording eight points of her own. And throughout the past four games, the Coyotes have scored 237 points and are averaging 59 points per game.

While the team has big offensive nights, Castaic’s defense has been the team’s identity, according to Dacey.

In the past four games, the Coyotes allowed 37 points, according to MaxPreps.

“Our identity coming in was that we felt like we were bigger, stronger, and had an opportunity to be more physical and athletic,” Dacey said. “We know there is going to be really competitive matchups, and we know we’re going to face adversity ahead of these games and really trying to hone in on our defensive efforts.”

With the 4-0 start to the season, the Coyotes have begun the season hot and with the most momentum possible.

As the Coyotes look to get ready for the Foothill League season, Dacey said that his team has learned and improved in many areas of their game and that Castaic will look to make noise later in the year.

“It’s going to come in handy when we play these other teams in the Foothill League,” Dacey said. “I think we’re going to be surprising and turn a lot of heads this year with the different abilities and the different effort in our play. It’s been growing year to year, but I think this year, they’re going to start to see Castaic turn the corner.”

The Coyotes open Foothill League play on Dec. 1 on the road against the Centurions at Saugus High School with tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m.