News release

The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts have recognized 307 companies with certificates recognizing them as “good corporate citizens” for 2025.

These companies have consistently met wastewater discharge limits, maintained their environmental equipment to high standards, and adhered to all permit requirements, according to a news release from the Sanitation Districts. Of those companies, 65 have earned this accolade for five or more consecutive years.

Nine of the honorees are located in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“This program showcases how industries and local government collaborate for the greater good while maintaining an approach that supports businesses’ needs. It reflects our ongoing commitment to encouraging strong compliance and open communication,” Andre Schmidt, head of the Sanitation Districts’ Industrial Waste Section, said in the release.

“The effort these companies invest in properly treating their wastewater reflects their strong commitment to safeguarding both public health and the environment,” Robert C. Ferrante, chief engineer and general manager of the Sanitation Districts, said in the release. “Working together boosts our operating effectiveness and helps keep costs down for our communities. We applaud their leadership and continued support in reinforcing our mission to produce clean water.”

The “Good Corporate Citizens” listed in the SCV included:

• City of Santa Clarita DBAA (Bakerton Pump Station).

• Classic Wire Cut Company Inc.

• Eckert & Ziegler Isotope Products Inc.

• Honda Racing Corp.

• Lamsco West Inc.

• Magic Mountain LLC.

• Pharmavite LLC.

• Q Squared Solutions (Quest) LLC.

• TA Aerospace Co.

The Sanitation Districts are a regional public agency consisting of 24 independent special districts serving over 5.5 million people in 78 cities and unincorporated areas within Los Angeles County.