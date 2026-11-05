Laurene Weste | Honoring a Legacy of Service, Sacrifice and Courage 

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” ‒ Ronald Reagan

Every generation of Americans has known men and women who answered the call to serve. They left their families, their homes and the comforts of everyday life to defend the freedoms we enjoy today. Some served in times of war, others in times of peace, but each became part of a proud legacy of service that stretches across our nation’s history.

Here in Santa Clarita, that legacy lives among us in our neighbors, friends and family members who have worn the uniform that proudly represents the red, white and blue. For me, that pride is also personal, as I have always been incredibly proud of my husband’s military service. This Veterans Day, we have an opportunity to come together as a community, hear their stories and ensure their service is never forgotten.

For more than two decades, the city of Santa Clarita has honored local veterans, currently serving military members and their families at our beloved Veterans Day Ceremony. This year, I invite you to join us for this meaningful tradition, taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at Veterans Historical Plaza, 24275 N. Walnut St.

The ceremony includes musical performances, speakers and one of our most cherished traditions, the Changing of the Flags by the Knights of Columbus Santa Clarita Assembly and Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 355.

If you have not had the opportunity to experience the Changing of the Flags, this special ceremony is one you will not want to miss. Through the raising and lowering of the colors and the solemn playing of “Taps,” we honor the dignity, strength and sacrifice represented by our nation’s flag.

Following the Changing of the Flags, we will take a moment for our Missing Man Tribute. Many of us recognize the black and white POW/MIA flag, but I would like to share a little of the history behind this important symbol.

In 1970, the wife of missing Navy pilot Lt. Cmdr. Michael Hoff had the idea to create a national symbol representing missing service members from the Vietnam War. In 1990, Congress officially recognized the flag. Today, more than 80,000 U.S. service members remain missing from previous conflicts. The POW/MIA flag stands as a promise that those who are missing will never be forgotten.

During our Veterans Day Ceremony, the Missing Man Tribute honors those who never found their way back home. We also take this time to recognize the families of service members, including Gold Star Families. We know that when a loved one answers the call to serve, that decision impacts an entire family. The sacrifices are shared by spouses, parents, children and loved ones, with some families ultimately enduring the greatest sacrifice for our nation.

Moments like our Veterans Day Ceremony allow veterans and their families to gather and connect over shared experiences. There will be a Recognition of Branches of Service honoring all branches of the United States Armed Forces, as well as a Recognition of Families of Service Members.

This year, attendees will once again have the opportunity to connect with local veteran organizations and resource providers who will share information about services and support programs.

Connection and community are crucial for our veterans. They can help our heroes adjust to civilian life, navigate that transition and access the care and support they deserve. Our veterans and their families have sacrificed so much to protect our rights and freedoms. Gathering together on Veterans Day is one small but meaningful way we can express our gratitude and ensure their service and sacrifice are remembered for generations to come.

I look forward to standing alongside our community as we honor the courageous men and women who have served our nation and the families who have stood beside them.

Mayor Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].