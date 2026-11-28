We wouldn’t go so far as to call it a “gift,” because the word connotes something desirable and this thing most certainly is not.

But this holiday season, the California Judicial Council has presented Santa Claritans with something we haven’t had in a long time:

A unifying cause.

That cause? A monstrosity of a proposed eight-story courthouse that will immediately degrade quality of life in our former “bedroom community.”

The unifying nature of it became evident Nov. 17, when the city of Santa Clarita hosted a public meeting about the plan at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.

Hundreds attended, and they came from all political stripes. Groups of people who normally would be hard-pressed to agree on … well, much of anything … agreed on this one galvanizing stance:

The state’s plan for an eight-story courthouse directly across the street from the Valencia Town Center mall would be bad for Santa Clarita.

We agree with those on the local left, and on the right, and in the middle, who hold the belief that an eight-story courthouse has no business being dropped in such close proximity to residential neighborhoods and one of the Santa Clarita Valley’s major gathering places where families shop, dine and go to the movies.

While we acknowledge that courthouses are a necessary part of the justice system, we submit that this plan, in this location, is wrongheaded. It will visit upon our former hamlet the troubles and perils of the Big City, as criminal perps and their accomplices will be called to our city to defend themselves in front of judges and juries.

Traffic. Parking. Ancillary crime. All of that and more.

This courthouse would serve much more than the needs of our fair SCV. It would literally replace facilities in L.A. and Sylmar that serve all of L.A. County.

There are better places for it, even within the SCV, but we are not advocating that it just be moved from one location to another where the same drawbacks would exist.

Rather, we look at other properties that already serve as beacons for the “justice involved.”

Specifically, the county’s Pitchess Detention Center, along Interstate 5.

A good percentage of inmates who are bused to their court appointments in L.A. are residing in the confines of the Pitchess compound. Why not shorten the bus ride? There’s already a strong security presence. It’s a large piece of property and it’s freeway close.

And while it’s still in the SCV, it’s not in the same close proximity to residences and existing businesses as the former site of the Greens miniature golf course, which the state has in escrow as its intended courthouse location.

Add in the economic benefit to the county: Some of that undeveloped property on what was once known as the Wayside Honor Rancho could be developed for ancillary business uses and other support for the new courthouse. Talk about a win-win.

All this being said, we know this is an uphill battle. A steep one.

But the SCV has been here before. Throw a dart at a decade in the past 75 years and you can find examples of Big Government trying to shove something undesirable down the SCV’s throat.

There was that toxic waste dump. And the proposed state prison that never got built. And the Elsmere Canyon Landfill. And the Cemex mega mine, which theoretically could still happen but hasn’t, more than 30 years into the battle.

The collective “We” sent them all packing, beating them with the ugly stick they so deserved.

We haven’t won every battle. (Ahem, Chiquita Canyon …)

But when confronted with a unifying cause, the people of the Santa Clarita Valley have a pretty solid track record.

We have such a cause now. Republicans. Democrats. Decline to States. We can all agree on this: The state of California is yet again trying to bring danger and undesirability to our town.

The state is Goliath. At the end of the day, all of our combined slingshots may not be enough to defeat the beast.

But the environmental impact report comes out in the next few months.

Take aim, Santa Clarita.

Together.