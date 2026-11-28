Now begins what promises to be one of the most fascinating periods in recent American history.

With no incumbent president seeking a second term, the 2028 presidential election will involve two open nomination fights for the first time in a dozen years. These battles will involve parallel struggles, with implications more far-reaching than the primaries and caucuses.

Both the Republicans and Democrats are involved in vital battles already underway over the character and direction of the country’s two major political parties. This was not the case the seven times in the last century when both party nominations were open. It’s been rare for the nature of either party to be so ready for — so needing — repositioning and repurposing.

Riven by rivalries between progressives and moderates, uncomfortable with questions about socialism and antisemitism, forlorn over the power Donald Trump has exerted over the country’s politics, troubled about the survival of democratic values and institutions, and unsure about how to confront the future and craft an identity that will appeal to a changing population, the Democrats face an enormous challenge.

The party has tribunes on the left, such as the six new democratic socialists elected to Congress this year, along with the old warhorse Bernie Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont who technically is not a Democrat, and the young warriors Reps. Alexandria Ocaso-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. It has moderates such as Govs. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Andy Beshear of Kentucky, both of whom may be girding to run for president.

The Democrats have an old guard, personified by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, and young rebels, such as the members of the Squad, including Minnesota’s Rep. Ilhan Omar. It has a rump of Jewish supporters who have been loyal Democrats since the FDR years, especially ardently since Harry Truman recognized the state of Israel in 1948, and a new vanguard of young people who, reacting to Benjamin Netanyahu’s response to the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, are skeptical of Israel and who endorse Palestinian rights.

“The process of working out our party identity,” said William Galston, who worked on several Democratic campaigns and served in the Clinton administration, “isn’t done.”

Nor is the process of crafting a post-Trump identity for the Republicans done. It hasn’t really begun. But it is a challenge the Republicans cannot avoid tackling, for the inevitable retreat from influence and visibility, at least from the White House and likely, as a president who will be 82 years old when he leaves office, from prominence, cannot be forestalled.

And while Trump will be influential, as a symbol and perhaps as the voice of MAGA, as long as he is alive, Republicans know that they must adopt a new profile. Several questions are especially vexing for party leaders:

How much influence will MAGA have in the coming years, and into the next decade? Is there another political force that might emerge in the party, perhaps as soon as next year? Will the party retain the tentative, but potentially powerful, allegiance of the blue-collar voters whose grandparents were drawn into the Democratic Party by Franklin D. Roosevelt, the New Deal and FDR’s successors such as Truman, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson? Will the minority voters who drifted toward Trump in 2024 but drifted away during the 2026 midterms return to the GOP or remain in the Democrats’ embrace?

The Republican coalition is not the same coalition it was in 2014, the last pre-Trump election. “It’s a much more working-class party,” Matthew Continetti, the author of the 2022 book “The Right: The Hundred-Year War for American Conservatism,” said in an interview. “It is reflective of the party’s new base: non-college-educated white voters. But there will be an argument over what kind of Trumpism emerges as the party advances.”

On one side will be Vice President JD Vance, who though part of the Trump administration diverges from the one true religion of Trumpism in economic and foreign policy. He was, after all, a critic of the war in Iran and then thrust into the awkward position of being the administration’s chief negotiator with Tehran.

On another side likely will be Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who was the only real rival to Trump in the 2016 fight for the Republican presidential nomination. He likely will offer a policy suite more congruent with that of Trump, especially in supporting Israel.

And though Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign fizzled in a mortifying way, he could mount a 2028 campaign without the distraction (and taunts) of Trump and with a portfolio of economic and social-policy achievements that could demonstrate a sustainable new strain of conservatism.

American political parties aren’t stable institutions. They’re shaped by historical periods and personalities. We may think of Democrats as the party of big government, but until the emergence of FDR, it was the party of small business. We may think of Republicans as the party of the well-educated and well-heeled, but beginning with the Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan years and accelerating under Trump, it’s taken on a different coloring as college graduates defected to the Democrats and blue-collar voters found a more comfortable home in the GOP.

The parties always are changing, and as the calendar changes, the composition of the parties is undergoing change. Sometimes the change is swift, a response to a clarion call such as the 1932 Roosevelt plea to trust him to produce “a new deal for the American people.” Sometimes it’s a slow process, as it was with the movement of traditional Democrats under the labels of “Democrats for Nixon” and “Reagan Democrats.”

Nixon and Reagan are figures from a distant past, as are FDR, Kennedy and Johnson. And under the surface of the American political landscape parties, great tectonic plates of politics are shifting once again. How they move will determine not only the identity of the parties but also the identity of the next president.

David M. Shribman is the former executive editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.