To Jack Teoli on Barack Obama and his “Iran Deal” (Letters, Sept. 9), the letter I was responding to (your letter) didn’t produce facts and evidence, since you neither negotiated the deal nor were you part of the facilities inspection team.

You regurgitated what you’ve been told by sources that you trust, and it might astonish you to know that there’s a difference.

For the record, I don’t watch network television, least of all the highly biased likes of Fox and CNN, which are basically cheap entertainment for political partisans.

They’re in business to make money — not to inform or to educate, and THAT’s a fact.

If you want to get into what is closer to actual facts and evidence, try starting with sources like Foreign Affairs magazine — real “rubber meets the road” kind of stuff.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita