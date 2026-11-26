Americans are more thankful than they’ve been in years about their personal lives — but far less thankful for conditions in our country.

Why the gap?

Recent YouGov polling finds roughly nine in 10 Americans say they’re thankful for family, health, home and the ordinary safety of daily life. That share is higher than the 86% to 88% range in multiple surveys from 2014 to 2022.

Yet when the same surveys ask about the national economy, the treatment of the less fortunate and the overall direction of the country, thankfulness collapses.

In the latest YouGov data, only 22% say they feel thankful for the economic situation in the U.S., and 19% say they feel thankful for how the poor, the homeless and the less fortunate are treated.

Why such a gratitude difference? When people evaluate their personal lives, they look at what’s right in front of them: the kindness of neighbors, their steady paycheck, the roof over their heads and the small, quiet victories that never make the evening news.

However, when evaluating the country and the world, they get their information from cable news and social media, where political conflict and bad news are monetized via echo chambers, and positive developments about wealth, health and other measures of prosperity are kicked to the curb.

Economics blog Cafe Hayek points out that a typical middle-class American today lives better than billionaire John D. Rockefeller did more than 100 years ago.

Then the richest man in the world, Rockefeller didn’t have air conditioning, fast travel, pocket-sized supercomputers, limitless dining and entertainment options and many other wonderful blessings we enjoy now.

Our modern medical and health insurance system needs reform, yet Rockefeller lacked the lifesaving care we take for granted — from MRI scans, heart stents and organ transplants to routine vaccines and antibiotics.

Simple infections that today require a quick trip to the pharmacy were often fatal in his era — including the strep throat that killed my grandfather in 1937 at age 34 for the simple reason that penicillin was not yet widely available.

Any objective measure of the data makes clear that 2026 is the best time in history to be alive — and not just for Americans.

According to the World Bank’s September 2026 update, global extreme poverty stood at about 10% in 2024 — down from roughly one-third of the world in 1990.

Global life expectancy has climbed to nearly 74 years, more than double what it was in 1900.

Primary school enrollment has risen dramatically over recent decades, though UNESCO data show that tens of millions of primary-age children worldwide remain out of school.

These improvements have happened in large part because freedom and capitalism have spread across the world.

Where property rights, open trade, economic freedom and market incentives have expanded — in places such as South Korea, post-reform China, India, Eastern Europe and elsewhere — extreme poverty has fallen, life expectancy has risen and ordinary people have gained access to goods and technologies once reserved for the rich.

However, where markets and freedom have been suppressed, progress has stalled or reversed.

Yet this Thanksgiving, a growing number of Americans are increasingly open to socialist policies that risk undermining the free-market productivity that has created the most prosperous country in history.

America has long faced serious challenges, and we are facing a number of them now. Housing costs, insurance premiums, uneven public safety, poor education results and declining trust in our public institutions are serious challenges.

But every generation has faced challenges, including depressions, wars, social upheaval, technological disruption and inflation spikes.

Yet America remains a continuous and robust work in progress.

Despite our ongoing issues and disagreements, we still have an incredible bounty — and an incredible opportunity to keep refining and improving our country and our world. To see this more clearly and objectively, we need to rise above the steady diet of bad news and misinformation that dominates our social feeds.

We need to read more widely and weigh the actual data and facts. As we do, we will realize we have lots to be thankful for as we celebrate Thanksgiving 2026.

Tom Purcell’s column is distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.