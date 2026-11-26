In his Nov. 19 column, Byron York asks the question, “What Ever Happened to the End of Democracy?” He further responds to a New York Times question, “Did the midterm elections save [democracy]? His answer, “No. Democracy wasn’t lost to begin with.” To which I would respond: Democracy may not be lost, but it’s been on the wrong path for some time. Actually, it seems somewhat premature to be asking these questions.

The election was less than three weeks ago. The newly elected Congress does not even take office until Jan. 3, 2027. The challenge to get this country back on track is only just beginning. And the fact that Democrats had such an overwhelming victory in the recent elections is certainly no guarantee that they will get us there.

Democrats have not been given a mandate. We, the American people, have been given this opportunity. Democrats, with strong support from moderates and independents, have simply been given the task to lead this effort. To be truly successful they will also need to enlist the support of moderate Republicans. To be most effective we need teamwork.

It is encouraging that the congressional freshman class is composed of younger, more moderate members like Adam Hamilton, James Talarico, Scott Collom, Roy Cooper, Mary Peltola, Josh Turek, Annie Andrews, and Bobby Pulido, who will be more focused on revitalization of the political process and of fulfilling the demands of their constituents.

They have much to accomplish, and it is critical that they first address the affordability issues that are plaguing all but the wealthiest Americans. This includes overburdening tariffs, the price of oil directly tied to the Iran war, the exorbitant costs of health care, groceries and many other everyday essentials.

Secondarily, there was an overwhelming concern about corruption that is prevalent throughout our political system. They must also address this growing problem. But it must be done in the name of accountability and justice, not in terms of revenge and retribution.

Beyond these two priorities there are many other issues that require studied attention and action if we are to restore faith, and once again have a government “of the people,” not a government of the rich and powerful. This includes, but is not limited to: campaign refinance reform (reversing Citizens United and PAC’s), term limits, mandatory retirement age, ethics reform, increasing the national minimum wage, requiring blind trusts for Congress members’ investments, severely restricting the movement between lobbyists and office holders, limiting the use of executive orders and presidential pardons, and addressing the inequities of the Electoral College without giving in to the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC) or switching to a direct popular vote for president.

Mr. York makes the point that “the state of democracy” was listed by voters in exit polls as the No. 2 problem facing the country, behind the economy. He further states that 80% of those voters voted for Democrats compared to 19% voting for Republicans, implying that this is a partisan issue.

He ignores the fact that only 27% of registered voters are Democrat, 27% are Republican and a whopping 45% are independents. Not only are Democrats not alone in their concern for the state of our democracy, but there is also a distinct possibility that voters as a whole think Democrats are best prepared to make the necessary changes to preserve and protect it.

Jack Crawford

Saugus