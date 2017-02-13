Letter writer Dick Cesaroni is outraged at the tactics employed by elected Democratic politicians and citizens in opposition to the words and actions of President Donald Trump (“Anarchy and chaos,” letter to the editor published Feb. 8 in The Signal).

He calls it childish revenge politics and whining by sore losers. He also states that he “does not recall the citizenry acting like this when Obama won the election.”

Pardon me for helping jog his failing memory. After President Obama was elected, Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, a Republican, stated that it was his primary objective to oppose all policies of the new president and ensure that he served only one term.

Tea Party supporters, both in Congress and regular citizens, opposed almost all of Obama’s policies – starting with the TARP legislation that helped this country avoid an economic disaster and helped defuse the Great Recession that the George W. Bush administration laid on the lap of the new president.

He does not seem to recall the congressional Republican who shouted out “liar” during a State of the Union speech by President Obama. Nary a single Republican representative voted in favor of the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, which was essentially a GOP proposal until it was embraced by a Democrat-led Congress.

If Mr. Cesaroni does not believe that voicing dissent to opposing political policy is appropriate behavior, he might want to obtain a copy of the U.S. Constitution and read the First Amendment, ensuring freedom of speech.

Sorry, but this is how our country works, or sometimes works imperfectly, but we still have a democracy.

Donald Trump was not elected to be our ruler or king. And as far as “Making America Great Again,” we will just have to wait and see.

But he surely has made “Saturday Night Live” great again.