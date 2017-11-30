Lois Eisenberg: In need of a better tax code

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 4 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The new tax code will increase our national debt by at least $1.5 trillion, American jobs will be hard to come by, and the economy will shrivel up.

To add to this disastrous version of the tax code, the Senate Republicans have sneaked in another attempt to introduce a way to eliminate the Affordable Care Act.

This act of trying to eliminate the Affordable Care Act will turn the health insurance market into chaos.

A tax reform is needed, but not at the expense of long-term debt, or at the expense of the middle class.

With this new tax code, the rich are going to get richer and the poor are going to get poorer – and the middle class is going to get squeezed out.

Lois Eisenberg is a Valencia resident.