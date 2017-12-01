Rob McFerren: Pairing a craft beer with a holiday meal

By Signal Contributor

Last update: Friday, December 1st, 2017

3 SHARES Share Tweet

As the holiday season is here I thought it would be fun to go over a few great Craft Beer and holiday food pairings. There are an abundance of great beers to enjoy over the holidays along with many breweries creating special beers just for the season.

One of the best beer styles to serve with a turkey is a Belgian-style Witbier or Bavarian-style Hefeweizen. These beers have a nice spiciness to them and are lighter as to not overpower the turkey but enhance its’ flavor. Farmhouse Ales or Saisons are another great pairing and will pair really well with your homemade stuffing. They also have a nice subtle spiciness along with a light, tart fruitiness.

If a glazed ham is part of your holiday meal, then a great match would be a Porter. Porters come in many different forms: chocolate, smoked, or vanilla and each can find a place at the holiday dinner table. Porters are dark, slightly sweet, and have light mouth feel with a touch of creaminess.

Prime Rib or roast beef will taste amazing on its’ own but it’s even better with a nice Belgian-style IPA! The spicy Belgian yeast used in these beers provides a nice spicy note different from British or American-style IPA’S. The hops and carbonation will cut through the richness of the beef allowing the roasted goodness to shine. There are many more great beers that will pair well with your family’s unique take on the holiday meal. Enjoy the holidays with friends and family along with some great Craft Beer! Cheers!

Rob McFerren is the owner of Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co.