SCV photographer named gold medalist at international competition

A panel of 36 jurors from across the United States selected the top photographs from more than 5,000 total submitted entries at PPA headquarters in Atlanta. Judged against a standard of excellence, 1,926 images were selected for the Merit Collection and 1,225 (roughly 24%) were selected for the Imaging Excellence Collection — the best of the best. The Imaging Excellence Collection images will all be published in the “Excellence Collection” book by Marathon Press.

The level of the award is determined by how many of those four images receive the highest possible honor: acceptance into the PPA Loan Collection, which is displayed at photographic exhibitions, conventions, and other photography contests. Karzin was named a gold medalist, meaning that two of his four merited images entered the PPA Loan Collection. In 2022, he was only one of 103 gold medalists.