Local comedian Don McMillan to perform at COC Performing Arts Center

By Selvin Ramirez

For The Signal

Local comedian Don McMillan, who was featured last year on the 17th season of “America’s Got Talent,” is scheduled to perform at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.

“America’s Got Talent” judge Howie Mandel said, “You are going to be remembered as the guy who presents his act as a PowerPoint presentation.”

McMillan started his PowerPoint comedy when he was emceeing a national sales meeting for a technology company. McMillan saw an “incredibly bad” PowerPoint presentation, so, with permission, he took the slides and made them a funny act, poking fun at the presenter. The audience absolutely loved it, according to a previous story in The Signal.

“It was the one thing that made me different than most comics,” said McMillan.

McMillan plans to feature his favorite Santa Clarita jokes that reference the city and the neighborhoods of Valencia, Newhall, Canyon Country and Saugus.

The PAC is on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. Tickets can be purchased online at pac.canyons.edu/shows/don-mcmillan.php.