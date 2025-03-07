Carl Kanowsky | Standouts emerge at Atlas Peak AVA Tasting 

Recently, I had the pleasure of attending the Atlas Peak American Viticultural Area tasting at Sequoia Grove Winery in Napa. Among the many wines sampled, a few stood out.

One was the 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon from Seven Apart. This particular cabernet sauvignon had a striking ruby color that immediately caught the eye. On the nose, it offered a delightful bouquet of aromas — bell pepper, mint and eucalyptus — which hinted at the freshness and complexity of the wine.

The wine’s structure was equally impressive. The tannins were well moderated, providing a smooth mouthfeel while still maintaining a solid backbone. The balance between tannins and acidity was particularly well-executed, creating a wine that felt harmonious without being overpowering.

As for the taste, the 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon offered a rich and layered flavor profile. Notes of black pepper, blackberry and black cherry danced across the palate, adding depth and complexity to the experience. These bold, dark fruit flavors combined with the subtle spice of black pepper made for an intriguing and satisfying finish.

Also at the tasting, Acumen Winery presented its take on another red.

The 2023 Acumen Cabernet Franc is a wine that immediately captured attention with its bold, minty nose, complemented by a distinct lead pencil aroma. On the palate, this wine made quite an impact — it was powerful, almost confrontational in a good way, delivering a strong “smashmouth” sensation. The tannins were notably strong, giving the wine a dry, puckering finish. However, beneath that assertive tannic structure, the wine revealed its true potential with a complex profile of deep black fruits, particularly blackberries, and a hint of licorice that added a layer of intrigue. Despite the initial tannic intensity, the wine’s underlying richness and depth promised that it would only evolve and improve with age.

Sequoia Grove presented its 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon, offering a bold and intriguing young wine. In the glass, it appeared dark and brooding, hinting at the depth of flavor within. The wine’s initial aromas of mint and eucalyptus were both refreshing and inviting, setting the stage for a complex tasting experience.

On the palate, the cabernet sauvignon delivered a smooth and silky approach, unfolding layers of earth, leather and tobacco. These rich, savory notes added to the wine’s depth, complementing its structured yet approachable profile. Despite its youth, the balance between fruit and earthiness was already evident, showcasing its potential for aging.

As the wine matures, its tannins will gradually soften, allowing the flavors to evolve and fully integrate.

The 2023 Venge Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Excalibur of Oakville is a striking and memorable wine, offering an experience that captivates both the nose and the palate. Its aromatic profile is rich and complex, with earthy notes of forest floor and damp soil mingling harmoniously with the deep, ripe essence of black fruit. This enticing bouquet sets the stage for a wine that is as bold as it is inviting, drawing you in with its depth and intensity.

On the palate, this cabernet sauvignon delivers a powerful yet balanced performance. Despite being a dry wine, its fruit-forward nature lends it a nearly candy-like quality, with lush flavors of black plum and hints of persimmon adding intrigue. Layers of dark chocolate further enhance its richness, creating a velvety, indulgent mouthfeel. The sheer power of the wine is undeniable.

Carl Kanowsky is an attorney, a fledgling baker, an enthusiastic cook and an expert wine drinker. He is certified by the Wine & Spirit Education Trust at Level II with distinction.