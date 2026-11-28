In his Nov. 24 column, “Democracy Was on Nov. 3 Ballot; Democracy Won,” Jonathan Kraut makes numerous accusations against President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

While I agree with many of the democratic principles Kraut outlines, I question whether he applies those principles equally to both political parties.

Kraut expresses concern about the politicization of the Department of Justice under Trump. Yet he makes no mention of the federal criminal prosecutions of Trump during the Biden administration, the criminal prosecution brought by the Manhattan district attorney, or the civil fraud case brought by the New York attorney general.

Former members of Trump’s administration, including Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon, were prosecuted and served prison sentences for contempt of Congress, an offense for which criminal prosecution has historically been relatively rare.

I’m not suggesting that Trump or anyone associated with him should be immune from prosecution. But concerns about prosecutorial discretion and the impartial administration of justice should apply regardless of political affiliation.

As a retired L.A. Police Department officer, I also take issue with Kraut’s characterization of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Too often, criticism of law enforcement focuses on the force used by officers without considering the circumstances that led to it.

Were individuals complying with lawful orders? Were they actively resisting arrest, attempting to flee, or threatening the safety of officers or others? These are relevant questions.

In its 1989 decision in Graham v. Connor, the U.S. Supreme Court established that force used during an arrest or detention must be evaluated for objective reasonableness under the circumstances confronting the officer, rather than through hindsight.

Officers generally seek voluntary compliance. When individuals cooperate, the need for force is usually reduced. Officers who use excessive force should be held accountable, but the mere use of force does not establish misconduct.

Enforcing immigration laws enacted by Congress is not, in itself, an attack on democracy.

Kraut’s discussion of tariffs also deserves clarification. The Supreme Court ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act did not authorize Trump’s tariffs. It did not rule that presidents lack tariff authority under other laws enacted by Congress. There is an important difference.

Kraut also cites polling showing that many Americans were concerned about preserving democracy. But voters expressing those concerns don’t establish that every accusation he makes against Trump is true.

When Americans elected Trump in 2024, were they not exercising the same democratic rights as those who voted for Democrats in 2026?

I respect the outcome of both elections, even if I don’t agree with the results.

Respecting the Constitution, protecting individual rights, and maintaining an impartial justice system are essential to our form of government. So is respecting Americans’ right to elect representatives whose policies we may disagree with.

Democracy does not belong to either political party, and we cannot measure its success simply by whether the party we support wins an election.

If we are genuinely concerned about preserving democracy, we should be willing to hold the politicians we support to the same standards as those we oppose.

Arthur Tom

Valencia