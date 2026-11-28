There is a movie, filmed 50 years ago, called “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis.”

It’s the story of an aristocratic Jewish family during World War II whose members believed they were protected from the antisemitism of their beloved Italy. They lived an enchanted life, in a large mansion, engaging in all the leisurely pursuits their money and privilege afforded them.

Until the day they were rounded up and imprisoned, victims of Mussolini’s fascination with Hitler and his embrace of fascism.

But there was more to it than just politics. While there were some Jewish, and a smattering of Protestant Italians, the vast majority of my ancestors were, and still are, Roman Catholic. Pre-Vatican II, Italian Catholics were taught to view Jews as killers of Christ, ignoring the fact it was a joint effort between Jews and Romans.

There was a great deal of antisemitism, particularly in Abruzzo, the native region of my grandmother. Not surprisingly, it was also the region that had the greatest concentration of fascist supporters, including one of the most famous and successful poets, Gabriele D’Annunzio.

I tell you these things not to shame my ancestors. I do it to place, in a more modern context, the exceptional and groundbreaking vote that took place last week in the Italian Parliament.

By a vote of 197-93, Italian legislators adopted the definition of antisemitism, which holds that criticizing the policies of Israel is legitimate, whereas criticism of Israel’s existence is not.

The law creates no criminal penalties and respects the right to freedom of expression and opinion, but it also recognizes that certain statements are antisemitic when they imply Jews have collective responsibility for Israel’s actions. It’s important to note the 93 votes against this bill all came from the political left. Strong alliances on the right, including Giorgia Meloni’s governing coalition, supported the bill.

According to a report from the Times of Israel, “The legislation establishes a three-year national strategy, strengthens the coordination and monitoring of antisemitic incidents, and provides public institutions with a common framework for identifying contemporary anti-Jewish prejudice. It also addresses education, prevention and the institutional response to antisemitism.”

The proposal seems straightforward, and common sensical. Education is key. But when you consider Italy’s history, the fact a majority of elected Italian officials codified into law a definition of antisemitism developed by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance is monumental.

It is not surprising that as support for the Palestinian cause has risen around the world, so has the incidence of hate crimes against Jews. Italians are hardly alone in conflating Judaism with the so-called “genocide” in Gaza, confusing ethnicity with national policy, equating religion with military decisions, but they were particularly vulnerable to antisemitism given their history.

It took great courage for the government to point a finger at those who blame an entire race for the actions of one country. It also took courage to codify the idea that attacking Israel while ignoring the human rights violations committed by other countries — including countries that harbor terrorists like Hamas and Hezbollah — is rank hypocrisy.

Sadly, most of the Italian left was happy to indulge in it.

We see a similar dynamic in the United States, with Democrats unwilling to be outspoken in their criticism of Jew hatred.

But it’s more pronounced in Italy, particularly with figures like Francesca Albanese, who holds the position of U.N. Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Territories of Palestine, who has called Israel an apartheid state and accused it of genocide in Gaza. The idea her native country issued a clear, powerful rejection of her bigotry is something that I, an Italian American lawyer, celebrate.

I am always so deeply proud of my ancestors, but now I have an even greater reason to hold my head higher than usual.

Christine Flowers is an attorney and a columnist for the Delaware County Daily Times. Her column is distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.