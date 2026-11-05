Holsenbeck steps down as head coach of Canyon football  

After five years of overseeing the Canyon football program, Ken Holsenbeck has resigned as the head coach of the Cowboys, according to Canyon High School Assistant Principal Mark Overdevest.

“I have decided to step down as head coach of the Cowboy football program,” Holsenbeck said in a statement sent to The Signal. “I still love the players, program, and community of Canyon Country. However, at this time I feel it is in the best interest of the program to have a new voice to lead it going forward.”

Holsenbeck, who was the head coach of the Canyon Cowboys since the 2022 season, wrapped up his fifth year in charge of the program.

He led the Cowboys to a 15-35 record over five seasons. And in the 2026 season, the Cowboys went 1-9 and winless in Foothill League play for the first time since 2021.

“I would like to thank all of the parents and coaches who have supported me during my time as coach at Canyon,” the statement reads. “I would also like to acknowledge my family who have supported me from day one in this adventure. I could not have done it without them.”

Holsenbeck said he plans to remain at Canyon High School as a special education teacher and co-athletic director alongside Michael Morgan.

Overdevest confirmed that a search for the next head coach for the Canyon Cowboys has begun and that a job posting for the position is available on the district’s website.

“A message to all the players whom I have had the privilege to coach: All of you will hold a special place in my heart, and you have supplied me with a lifetime of memories,” Holsenbeck said.

There is no additional information at the time of this publication.