College of the Canyons was recently named Business of the Year by the Valley Industry Association, which is a tremendous honor for our college and a reflection of the relationships we have built with businesses, employers and community organizations throughout the Santa Clarita Valley and neighboring communities. As president of the Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees, I couldn’t be prouder of this recognition and, more importantly, the incredible people behind it.

This award is a testament to the dedication, innovation and hard work of our administrators, faculty, classified professionals and COC Foundation team members who go above and beyond every day to make a difference.

At COC, we do so much more than educate students. We create opportunities, strengthen our workforce, support local businesses, and help drive economic growth throughout Santa Clarita and our neighboring valleys.

For example, the college’s Workforce & Economic Advancement Division provides resources and customized training to help businesses remain competitive. In 2025-26 alone, the division served 1,129 companies, supported 3,300 jobs and helped clients generate $4.5 million in sales growth.

Through the Employee Training Institute, the college has secured approximately $850,000 in state funding through the Employment Training Panel to help eligible local companies train and upskill their employees. This represents the 18th contract of its kind awarded to the college, bringing its cumulative ETP funding to more than $9 million for regional employers.

The college also works to connect businesses with talented employees through career fairs and job fairs that bring students, employers and job seekers together. Programs such as the Small Business Development Center provide local entrepreneurs with resources to grow their businesses, while the college’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program connects students with opportunities to serve community members through free tax preparation assistance.

We are equally proud of programs that create pathways to employment for individuals who might otherwise face barriers to entering the workforce. The Uniquely Abled Academy recently celebrated its seventh graduating cohort, with its computer numerical control training program earning recognition as a top-performing program in L.A. County after achieving a 100% job placement rate for its latest cohort. Through partnerships with local employers, the Ready to Work program also provides students with disabilities valuable hands-on training and real-world work experience.

Looking ahead, the college’s new Advanced Technology Center represents another important investment in our region’s future. Designed to support education and training in advanced technology and other high-demand fields, the center will help prepare students with the skills local industries need while creating additional opportunities for collaboration between the college and area employers.

Our community partnerships extend into health care as well. Nursing, diagnostic medical sonography, pharmacy technology and other health sciences programs help prepare students for careers in fields experiencing continued workforce demand. Clinical rotations and hands-on learning experiences connect students with local health care providers, allowing them to develop practical skills while contributing to the network of professionals serving our community.

These are just a few examples of the many ways College of the Canyons supports the economic and social well-being of our region. Whether helping a small business grow, preparing the next generation of health care professionals or connecting employers with qualified candidates, our work is rooted in collaboration and service.

On behalf of the board of trustees, I want to thank VIA for this meaningful recognition. We are grateful for our longstanding relationships with the local business community and look forward to building on those partnerships in the years ahead.

Sharlene Johnson serves as president of the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons.