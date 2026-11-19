The next generation of smart glasses promises to think for you, so you don’t have to. They promise to remember what your spouse said, suggest what to say to a colleague, even coach you on how to respond to your child. What happens when we offload more and more of our attention?

Call it Zombification as a Service. And it’s starting to arrive under trees this holiday season.

With availability on Dec. 10, Google and Samsung’s Gemini-powered glasses opened for preorder Nov. 12. Artificial intelligence assistance is becoming something many will wear into the new year: ready to interpret what you see and help decide what to do next.

Halo X’s launch pitch called this “vibe thinking.” If vibe coding has AI write code so you don’t have to, vibe thinking has AI think so you don’t have to. “Never use your brain again,” Halo cofounder AnhPhu Nguyen promised in a promotional post.

His cofounder Caine Ardayfio spelled out the proposition to TechCrunch: “The AI listens to every conversation you have and uses that knowledge to tell you what to say … kinda like IRL Cluely,” referring to the startup that markets AI assistance for “cheating” at everything from job interviews to exams.

MemoMind’s glasses help you remember conversations and follow through on intentions. Its optional Memo+ subscription adds long-term AI memory for $19.99 a month, which can search across past conversations and remind you what you said you’d do.

Some of this, of course, could prove enormously valuable: memory support for someone with cognitive difficulties; a distracted parent getting help recognizing what their child needs. However, a device that helps us pay attention can also tempt us to stop paying attention in the first place.

At work, G2 glasses from Even Realities offer a feature called Conversate, which analyzes conversations and displays contextual information, suggested answers, and even recommends actions. While your colleague is still talking, your glasses may already be supplying an insightful response for you to parrot. You can appear engaged without truly listening.

The same promise extends to romance. In a promotional video, another startup, Orchid, showed its AI not only reminding a boyfriend of his anniversary but proactively booking dinner. Gizmodo put it best: “This AI assistant won’t make him a good boyfriend. But it might help you believe he is.”

Then there’s parenting. David Jiang, CEO of glasses maker Viture, told Wired that his company’s Vonder glasses picked up on his habit of shouting criticism at his 10-year-old son during tennis tournaments. Unprompted, the AI messaged him to stop criticizing his son and just be present and show his son support.

Jiang recounts this AI intervention as a success story, and maybe it is: his son got a gentler father. But notice what happened: a machine had to analyze the dynamics, then tell him how to be present. The troubling possibility is that a parent could become dependent on such prompts, letting AI take the wheel instead of navigating their relationship themselves.

The risk extends beyond cognitive atrophy to emotional and social atrophy.

Listening patiently, noticing someone’s distress, finding the words to comfort them — these are capacities we develop through practice. What happens when we begin outsourcing them?

The commercial appeal is obvious: thinking — like writing — is hard. For many, it’s even unpleasant. In a 2014 study, many participants gave themselves electric shocks when given 15 minutes alone with nothing to do but think. Now we can buy relief from cognitive labor: These devices promise the rewards of intelligence (“vibe thinking”) and intimacy (“vibe feeling”?) without all the effort.

Researchers at Wharton have a name for where this leads: “cognitive surrender,” taking an AI answer with little or no scrutiny. In their experiments, people using AI did far better when the AI was right and far worse when it was wrong. But in both cases, they felt more confident.

Being thoughtful and paying attention is taxing and inconvenient. Other people interrupt us, puzzle us, and ask for more than we planned to give. A service that shoulders those demands could make us look like better partners, parents and colleagues while freeing us to scroll social media, check fantasy-league, online shop, or play Candy Crush. Our minds aren’t blank. They’re busy elsewhere, while AI supplies the signs that we care.

While the human stays in the loop, still in charge, they progressively cede autonomy to AI, approving each little delegation, until their relationships become automated enough to demand almost nothing of them.

There’s already a name for people who pass along AI output without reading or understanding it: “meat proxies.” The original meat proxies at least had to copy and paste. With AI glasses, you just have to move your lips.

In tech, everything eventually becomes a service: software as a service, infrastructure as a service. Now comes Zombification as a Service (ZaaS): the appearance of competence and caring, bundled into a monthly plan.

AI researchers debate p(doom): the probability of catastrophic outcomes from AI. Perhaps we should also worry about p(drool): the probability that we outsource so much thinking and feeling that we become de facto zombies ourselves.

The zombie apocalypse could arrive in waves of upgrades. AI wouldn’t need to wrest control from humanity; we’d pre-order our own decline, delighted that we’ve never seemed like better colleagues, partners or parents — our bodies shambling through the day while our minds have checked out.

This may be the way the world ends: not with a bang, but a subscription.

Matthew Brophy is an associate professor of philosophy at High Point University, where he teaches and writes about ethics and artificial intelligence. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.