Gary Horton, once again, is touting another bad liberal idea: universal child care (commentary, Nov. 11).

But before I address this, let me comment on Gary’s tone-deaf explanation of the wretched blue wave election. He says, “Voters had their fill of one-party government.”

That is rich coming from someone who lives in a state that has eternal one-party rule. Republicans could reincarnate Presidents Reagan and Lincoln and the insane Democrats would still vote for Gavin Newson acolyte Xavier Becerra.

The Democrats, who, by the way, hate America, have run the once-Golden State into the ground the past 20 years. Just look at their response to the devastating wildfires, homelessness, the train to nowhere, and waste, fraud and abuse.

Newsom, the worst governor in America, and that is saying a lot, just commuted the death sentence for 540 of the most heinous murderers and rapists in the world. And this was done after the people of California voted overwhelmingly to use the death penalty.

You think I’m nuts for calling California Democrats insane?

Now for his idea of universal child care. There is no doubt in my mind that when he touts this ill-advised government handout, he intends this freebie to include illegal aliens. They broke into our country illegally and don’t respect our nation’s sovereignty. And for that the American public is to take care of their children for free. I don’t think so.

I also have no doubt that Gary wants to follow the lead of Abdul El Sayed and offer Joe Biden’s 20 million illegal aliens free health care. They want to offer these criminals free everything just so they can be counted as citizens on the 2030 census, thereby adding more Democrat districts for the House in Congress. Make no mistake about it, the Democrats truly hate our Constitution and would like nothing better than to turn the United States into one big California.

God save our country.

Larry Moore

Valencia