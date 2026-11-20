Kurt Rennels’ Nov. 17 letter, “A Big’ I Told You So,’” reads more like an expression of his dislike for President Donald Trump than a fair assessment of his policies. He’s entitled to his opinions, but he shouldn’t present them as settled facts.

His criticism of the military action against Iran is a good example. He describes what he considers a disastrous decision, yet barely acknowledges why the administration took action in the first place.

Iran is a longtime state sponsor of terrorism. Its government has supported organizations responsible for killing Americans, threatened Israel, and enriched uranium to levels far beyond ordinary civilian nuclear power requirements. President Trump’s stated objective was to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and reduce its ability to threaten American forces and our allies.

That’s a legitimate national security concern, not some imaginary crisis manufactured by Trump. We can debate whether military action was the right decision and whether it accomplished its objectives. But Rennels seems more interested in declaring Trump wrong than considering the consequences of a nuclear-armed Iran.

His criticism of tariffs is also one-sided. Tariffs can increase costs for American consumers. That’s true. But they can also provide leverage in trade negotiations, protect certain domestic industries, and generate revenue. Whether Trump’s approach has been worth the costs is a fair question. Rennels treats it as though the answer is obvious.

On health care, he claims the administration dismantled protections for Americans with preexisting conditions. Yet federal law still prohibits Affordable Care Act-compliant health plans from denying coverage or charging higher premiums because of those conditions. Changes affecting insurance affordability are a legitimate concern, but they’re not the same as eliminating those legal protections.

Then there’s his interpretation of the midterm elections. Democrats won both houses of Congress, and Republicans suffered substantial losses. That’s not in dispute. But Rennels seems to believe those results validate every criticism he’s made of Trump. People vote for different reasons, and losing an election doesn’t automatically mean every policy of the losing party was wrong.

What bothers me most is how he characterizes people who supported Trump. He portrays them as having been taken in by false promises, as though millions of Americans couldn’t possibly have had legitimate reasons for their votes.

Some voters supported Trump because they agreed with his positions on border security, trade, energy policy, or national defense. They may not agree with every decision he’s made, either. That doesn’t make them foolish or easily deceived.

I don’t expect everyone to like Trump. His decisions deserve scrutiny, just as any president’s do. But there’s a difference between examining someone’s record and interpreting everything he does through personal dislike.

Rennels closes with a quote from Bill Parcells about being judged by your record. Fair enough. But if we’re going to judge a president by his record, shouldn’t we consider the entire record, including the reasons behind his decisions, rather than just the parts that support our political opinions?

Arthur Tom

Valencia