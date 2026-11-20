Today, Nov. 20, is National Substitute Educators’ Day. In their honor, I shall celebrate, as I always do, by taking a nap in a dark room while a projector flickers the 16mm 1948 educational film — “Malnourished Guy In A Canoe From Central America.” This will be followed by dropping my pencil, holding an undisclosed part of my anatomy and hacking a loud cough thrice at 11 a.m.

Eggggg-zact-leee …

I’m not sure why substitute teachers deserve a national day of recognition. They show up, recite the line, “Class! Class! Quiet, please …!” They take roll. Then, they show the canoe movie. Spoiler alert? Three hours later, the unhappy chap oaring the boat eventually delivers his cargo of dried iguanas to market, where the lizards will be ground into hamburgers sold in American school vending machines.

It’s not easy on the substitute teachers, either. How tedious, the predictable mass heart seizures from a roomful of third graders. Then, there’s the questions.

“Mr. Schlomo. I noticed you weren’t wearing a ring. Are you a widow?” Or —

“How do you spell, ‘AI?’” Or —

“Mrs. Mengele? Do you love us?”

NSE Day was founded in 2003 by either the National Education Association or The International Friends of Lenin. (Sorry. It IS public education.) Here’s a mission statement: “Substitute educators play a crucial role in ensuring that learning continues seamlessly. They adapt to various classroom environments and manage diverse groups of students, making their recognition vital for promoting respect and appreciation for their work.”

I have no idea what that means. I suspect it’s in the language of TeachersUnionSpeak, something vague and easy-to-dance-to, like, “… Socialism rules, Self Reliance Drools …”

I doubt if other than at a teachers’ union meeting does anyone drop to their knees to weep and worship the substitute teacher. Subbing is like watching the rowers in a slave ship before the captain takes a bathroom break.

“With the wooden mallet, hit the big drum so it goes, ‘BOOM — BOOM — BOOM — BOOM,’” instructs the captain to the replacement. “Not too fast because the oarsmen will get tired. Not too slow because, well, really, we’d like to cross the Atlantic before the next ice age. Just keep it a steady rhythm — yes, O’Hoolohan? Yes. Exactly. Like that really old couple, doing The Macarena at your wedding …”

Unless you’re filling in at Peoples’ Lion Tamer Unified High School, subbing isn’t brain science. Or even muffler repair. If you’re taking the place for the chemistry teacher, chances are, he, she or the pronoun they rode in on left you, the substitute, a lesson plan. Rarely does the T.P.T. (Today’s Pretend Teacher) tear up the syllabus and announce, “Children! Today, I’ll bore you with details of my hair loss, failed life and the beauty of communism!!” When I went to school, life was simpler. We had Junior National Rifle Association Club. For the girls? There was Junior Debutante National Rifle Association Club, Homemaking & Feigning Being Pleasant. Then, sub teacher rules were but two:

1) Never show fear in front of the children for they will surely eat you; and,

B) Make sure the principal signs your time card.

I’m not against appreciation. There’s nothing wrong with a head nod and a non-committal, “… thanks.” It’s not like you’re Balto, the Siberian Husky sled dog who nearly died of exhaustion in 1925, bringing diphtheria medicine to save the citizens of Nome, Alaska. You (not Balto) show up in the morning. You count 74 oversized and empty heads. The sun crosses east to west. No one has to have mastered conjugation, figure out what’s making crop circles or dissertate on Supply Chain Economics. At day’s end, all you have to do is to, again, count 74 oversized heads, taking into account that some of the more pernicious students may have escaped earlier by making uncanny Plaster of Paris body casts of themselves. Worst case? Should a few disappear, we’re living in a culture where parental attention spans are shorter than a flea sneeze. Instead of their child, you could plop onto the yellow bus a middle-aged illegal alien, larger, small, same size, doesn’t matter. Parents aren’t going to notice. Just get the time card signed and vamoose.

It’s not like my heart doesn’t ache for the substitute teacher. However. Are you today’s steno pool temp? No. It’s not like everyone in the unfamiliar office is going to harmonize flatulence noises as you walk across the windowless 43rd floor. Acme Staffing isn’t going to send a one-day-only accountant to a company where, in a coordinated effort, the regular staff tumbles from their desks, feigning fatal choking episodes. Truly? Substitute Teachers (deservedly capitalized) should get combat pay. And a half-gallon pitcher of peach margaritas.

I still smile, recalling a short story my teacher, King Wisdom (yup; that’s actually his name) had us read, in 11th grade. Set in the future, a group of middle school instructors visit a faraway Earth-like planet’s school. The teachers were amazed at the cleanliness, politeness, good grades and attentiveness of the alien students. They couldn’t believe this parallel culture did everything the Earth teachers attempted, but, with amazing and positive results.

After a special assembly where the kids sang a lovely farewell, the Earth tutors were led to the back parking lot, where their rocket ship awaited. Excited and gossiping animatedly about how they’d implement the alien planet’s educational practices, the strolling group of teachers stopped dead in their tracks.

A soft wind blew. Rope creaked against wood.

Hanging from the school’s back entrance gateway, dangled a dead eighth grader. A small chalkboard hung from the freckled and lifeless boy’s neck. In a teacher’s neat cursive was the message:

“THREW A SPITWAD IN CLASS …”

Today is National Substitute Educators’ Day. Be of good cheer, ALL you fine teachers, substitute or regular.

Have faith.

Change is in the wind …

Do pick up “Naked Came the Novelist,” John Boston’s sequel to the international bestseller, “Naked Came the Sasquatch,” at JohnBoston-Books.com. A lifelong SCV resident with 119 major writing awards and nearly 12,000 columns, Boston is Earth history’s most prolific humorist and satirist.