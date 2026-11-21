My wife is over in England for a few weeks nursing her elderly mother. We figured the best way I could show my love for both of them was to let her go alone. I’d be such a distraction to her mission, as I’d want to go here, there, and everywhere while back in the village where we were both raised.

Yesterday she told me she’d purchased a sign for our home up in the hills of FivePoint Valencia. The heritage style sign states, “In 1782, on this site, nothing happened.”

It did make me chuckle, but then it stirred me to wonder if that was true. Our development is formally known as Newhall Ranch and was occupied between 450 AD and 1810 by the Tataviam Indians. So, it seems like there actually was a lot happening on these hills in 1782. Still, the sign is funny, and we likely will find a place for it that’s approved by the homeowners association.

Like many of us in the Santa Clarita Valley, I’d heard of the Tataviam Indians through junior high school projects our children did. What I realized yesterday for the first time, though, was that the word Tataviam means “people facing the sun.” I love that. It seems that some things don’t change in Southern California — we are all “people facing the sun.”

This got me thinking about the workplace. Have you noticed there are essentially two types of people at work? There are those who face the sun and those who don’t. There are those who are positive, service-oriented, and solution-minded, and there are those who aren’t. Some go the extra mile voluntarily, while others will only do more if they’re paid more.

With Gaynor, my wife, out of town, I’m also managing to catch up on some TV recordings she wouldn’t care to watch with me. One of these is “The Beatles Anthology.” On last night’s episode, Paul McCartney sang his tune, “I’ll Follow the Sun.”

McCartney wrote the song in the front parlor of his family’s home at 20 Forthlin Road in Liverpool, roughly between 1958 and 1960, when he was about 16 years old. He was recovering from the flu at the time and sat looking out the window at the northern rain, hoping for sunshine, feeling stuck indoors, and wanting to get back out into the world. It seems to me that the Tataviam would have adopted now-Sir Paul into their tribe, as he clearly also “faced the sun.”

As a keynote speaker, one of the questions I’ve asked audiences across nine countries and 32 states is: “Who here, by a show of hands, likes to work with miserable, caustic, negative people who are bent-out-of-shape workaholics that don’t listen to you?” I’ve only ever had one person raise their hand, and I think it’s because they didn’t understand the question.

Inspired by reading about the people who lived on these hills, way before the first yellow digger did its damage, and thinking more about the young lad from Liverpool and what inspired him to write his song, I realize now that what I’m asking is: “Who likes to work with people who don’t face or follow the sun?”

I’m a realist. I know, just like the bumper sticker says, “Stuff happens.” I think that’s what it says — maybe I need some new glasses. But surely, you’d agree with me that our workplaces of the world need more people who metaphorically face and follow the sun than those who work and walk with a perpetual cloud over their heads.

As we head toward the finish line of 2026, let’s get ready for the year ahead. Our workplaces, our neighborhoods, our friends and family — even complete strangers — are better served by us when we commit to being people who face and follow the sun.

Yes, it seems to me there actually was a lot going on among these hills near the Santa Clara River way before 1782.

Paul Butler is a Santa Clarita Valley resident and a client partner with Newleaf Training and Development of Valencia (newleaftd.com). For questions or comments, email Butler at [email protected].