SCV Water receives award for financial reporting 

News release

For the third straight year, the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has recognized the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting for the agency’s Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting is a prestigious national award that recognizes conformance with the highest standards for preparation of state and local government popular reports, said a news release from the water agency.

“SCV Water’s PAFR is built on transparency and open communication with ratepayers about the agency’s finances and operations,” the release said. In addition to financial information, the PAFR highlights SCV Water’s Capital Improvement Project plan, community engagement activities, and customer service initiatives, among others.

“It is an honor to receive this award three years in a row,” Assistant General Manager Rochelle Patterson said in the release. “SCV Water is committed to providing accessible and engaging information to customers so the public can see how the agency manages its resources and invests in projects that benefit our community.”

To receive an Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting, a government organization must publish a Popular Annual Financial Report with contents that conform to program standards of creativity, presentation, understandability, and reader appeal.

An Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting is valid for a period of one year only. SCV Water also received this award for its PAFRs for the fiscal years ending June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2024. To view a copy of the agency’s 2025 Popular Annual Financial Report, visit yourSCVwater.com/financial-information.