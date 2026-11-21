I usually listen to people when they tell me something, but with critical thinking and skepticism. People may be honest and sincere, but are also prone to exaggeration, repeating what they’ve heard, or remembering things the way they “want” to remember them. Take election fraud, for example. I got so weary of listening to certain folks speak of election fraud, especially when it came to Republicans “suddenly” losing to Democrats (after seeming to be in the lead), that I decided to see things for myself. So, I got a job with L.A. County as an election worker during the midterms. Not an observer, but an actual worker.

The first thing I learned is there are three ways to vote: 1) in person, 2) drop-off, and 3) mail-in. Most of the in-person and drop-offs tend to be Republicans while most of the mail-ins tend to be Democrats. The mail-ins result in two things: 1) they take a lot longer to count, and 2) they tend to sway earlier numbers to the left. The in-person voting is all electronic, and ballots are registered and counted immediately. Also, contrary to the utter nonsense proclaimed by attorney Sidney Powell after the 2020 elections, the machines are neither programmed to flip votes nor are they easily hackable. Furthermore, election workers do not “tamper” with ballots. That sort of stuff just doesn’t happen. Anyone believing such stories may as well take LSD and believe whatever they’re seeing.

We don’t need voter ID’s to prove someone is eligible to vote, and there’s a multi-step process that cross-references who a person claims to be with public records to ensure everyone who casts a ballot is that person and is eligible to vote, signature and all. People who are deceased or otherwise ineligible are culled during that process.

We get a count that is about 99.9% accurate, because there is no system that is 100% perfect, but that 0.1% is rarely enough to sway even the closest of elections. The only way to correct for that 0.1% error is to call for a recount, and that happens, too. So, what you get is what the majority of voters wanted, which is the essence of democracy. I don’t trust anyone. It’s nothing personal. I simply understand human nature.

And there you have it. If you don’t like the way things turn out, I’d suggest yelling at your next-door neighbor for voting for something you were against, because that’s about all there is to it.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita