To Jack Teoli (Letters, Aug. 16), limiting political spending is not going to happen, not today, not soon, not ever. That, or preventing members of Congress from trading stocks and magically becoming millionaires while in office, and there’s a very good reason for this: It’s simply “un-American.”

The “Wild West” didn’t go away, Mr. Teoli, it simply got a nicer-looking suit.

This is what and who we are: “profiteers,” and as “bad” as we might be, we’re still worlds better than the rest.

So if people like you, and Andrew Taban, and Lois Eisenberg, think you’re going to “reform” this country’s ways by taking biased jabs at it and preaching idealistic nonsense and absurdity, then all I can say is this: Wake up because you’re dreaming!

Or, to quote a classic: “A grown man knows the world he lives in, and for the present, the world is Rome.” — “Ben Hur” (1959).

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita