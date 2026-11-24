Kudos to all the voters, especially the earlier voters, the young people and all the rest that participated in the right to vote. Your efforts paid off in spades and you showed the present establishment, “don’t rain on my parade.” From the looks of things you had enough of the corruption, the lies, non-ethics, no morals and integrity and laughing at the “rule of law.”

Gerrymandering be damned, the right to vote is the law of the land. Again the stars and stripes are flowing in the wind in all its glory, Uncle Sam is handsomer than ever, Miss Statue of Liberty is more beautiful than ever, and waiting to greet the immigrants on their way to Ellis Island, the boys on Mount Rushmore have smiles on their faces, the Star Spangled Banner has a magical tone to it again, the Army/Navy football teams are playing with more pride and vigor, there will be no banning of books not allowing the curious students to read the facts and truth, the transgenders and the LGBTQ community will be recognized again and find their place in society, WOKE will prevail again. High school students will feel more protected and have a better outlook about life and their future, and they will have more freedom pursuing their ambitions without the steady stream of negativity and chaos. Hospitals will be able to function their medical duties without fear of a shutdown. People will be able to go to the hospital in case of an emergency with no fear of Immigration and Customs Enforcement trying to arrest them. Health care will be reinstated for one and all as it should be.

There will be no more slashing funds for universities, undermining science, shutting down art institutions and attacking the free press as the enemy of the American people, and there will be no threat to our national security.

Now that the American people have voted evil out, only good things will abound. Happy days are here again. Bless our sacred and glorious democracy and may she flourish until infinity.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia