As Nithya Raman prepares to become the first mayor of Los Angeles affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America, that connection reveals a lot about the city electorate and surprisingly little about what we can expect from her.

In terms of the electorate, the voting base that has defined L.A. for generations is officially yesterday’s news. The coalitions of Jewish and Black voters that elected Tom Bradley, or Latinos and conservatives that elected Richard Riordan, or San Fernando Valley moderates and Black liberals that favored James Hahn, are all passe now. They have been supplanted by an energized base of young people, many of them renters, who cross demographic lines but share a demand for something new.

The strength of that coalition is evidenced not just by Raman’s solid win over incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. It shows up in an astonishing fact: With this year’s elections, every one of L.A.’s three citywide elected officials is a democratic socialist. Marissa Roy, a 34-year-old former California deputy attorney general, was this month elected city attorney, after City Controller Kenneth Mejia’s successful reelection bid in June.

This, in a city where the publisher of the Los Angeles Times once could boast of never having met a union leader and where California’s Republican politics once were anchored.

No more. Surely, then, a city so thoroughly in thrall of socialist officeholders must be perched on the edge of something truly revolutionary.

Not so much. Raman’s victory put a democratic socialist in office, but she comes to her post so at the edge of that movement that it’s difficult to tell how much of its program she will implement. She is not a West Coast replica of New York’s Zohran Mamdani, as was often observed during the campaign. She does not propose rent freezes or free public transit or city-owned grocery stores or a pied-à-terre tax on second homes — the pillars of Mamdani’s New York platform.

Raman’s ambitions are far less sweeping. She talks like the urban planner she is, trilling over the nuts and bolts of government, promising accountability and transparency. She vows to patch potholes and fix streetlights. She supported the city’s so-called “mansion tax” but also believes it needs amending to correct some of the downward pressure it has put on new housing construction.

All of that is easy to support, but there’s nothing about a program of pothole filling and modest reform that suggests the unveiling of a radical, socialist agenda. With those positions, Raman sounds more like former Mayor Eric Garcetti than a zealous activist.

Even the goal she most seeks — a significant uptick in the city’s capacity to build new housing — is one she wants to pursue, not through a socialist program of government intervention, but by decreasing regulation and clearing the way for the market to do its work. She promises to create a city where “it takes weeks, not years, to get permission to build housing during a housing shortage.” That’s under the banner of eliminating “red tape” to “build faster.”

Not exactly Trotsky.

Raman’s program of back-to-basics tinkering, modest social reforms and reduced government intervention may satisfy the electorate for now. They signal a gentle shift in emphasis away from Bass, and Raman herself represents the emergence of a younger generation: She is 45 and replaces the 73-year-old Bass.

But the electorate’s historic move to the left may test even Raman’s socialism-lite, underscored by the uneasy relationship the mayor-elect has with the Democratic Socialists of America. The Los Angeles chapter endorsed her in September, but the organization’s national committee came within one vote of rescinding that endorsement just days before the election because it questioned whether Raman was, well, socialist enough.

One test: Will Raman deliver an overhaul of the Los Angeles Police Department, starting with the removal of its chief, as many of her allies demand? Or will she opt for stability in the run-up to the 2028 Olympics, as many of her more moderate supporters would like to see?

That’s not to say that a more ambitious, liberal agenda is out of reach for Raman or her new colleagues in city leadership.

Mejia is the young, activist city controller who was elected in 2022 and a rare City Hall incumbent to support Raman’s mayoral bid. Her council colleagues, for varying reasons, sided with Bass — including the three other democratic socialists. As controller, Mejia has occasionally clashed with Bass, releasing audits that questioned some of her programs and warned that the city’s spending could force “wrenching choices” down the line.

As that history suggests, a controller can be an irritating foe — or a powerful ally — and Mejia will welcome the changing of the guard under Mayor-elect Raman.

Roy, meanwhile, won her first election to city office this fall and brings a background and commitment to consumer protection to the city attorney job. She ran as a “champion of justice,” determined to thwart the Trump administration and to defend city residents who are “victimized by businesses engaging in unlawful, unfair, or deceptive conduct.” Her priorities fall neatly alongside those of Raman.

Altogether, the DSA-supported city leadership has an unmistakable mandate to pursue novel programs that make the city more affordable, more protective of residents and more aggressive in defiance of federal authority, particularly on immigration.

The bigger question may be whether Raman and her colleagues can deliver as much as their electorate may demand. As renters and young people look to their government for stronger cost-of-living solutions and new ideas, the energy unleashed by this month’s victories place Raman, Mejia and Roy in a position to lead — or to be led.

Jim Newton is a veteran journalist, author and teacher. He wrote this for CalMatters.