As an independent voter, I see the recent election as a shift in Congress, forcing legislators to finally return to work and do their jobs. Within their ranks, they will set priorities, some of which might include holding politicians accountable for past malfeasance.

Importantly to me as a physician, though, is helping create a health care system that properly cares for its citizens without denying care or driving patients into bankruptcy. This is long overdue.

It doesn’t matter which political party you belong to; creating that health care system is well within reach. Many proposals already exist, and we won’t reinvent the wheel. I aged into Medicare, and I see a system that is the skeletal structure of this new system.

Plus, these proposals aren’t just available; systems around the world provide outstanding care that we can adopt without overburdening our tax system to cover the costs.

Certainly, we will see the profiteers protect their income by rebranding and scaring the American people into believing it is impossible, but we must understand that they have been bilking Americans for decades, leaving the U.S. with one of the poorest-ranked health care systems among advanced nations.

Let’s hope these legislators will first focus on creating a health care system for all of us that will care for our children and grandchildren and enable our nation to move forward.

Dr. Gene Dorio

Saugus