Days before the November election, the Maristpoll predicted likely voters (34%) considered the cost of living as very important. This poll also indicated that “preserving democracy” was ranked a close second with 33%.

PBS midterm exit polling revealed “preserving democracy” became THE top priority (43%) in influencing voters.

A “bluenami” hit in the midterms because many voted as if American democracy was on the line.

The hallmarks of American democracy include: obeying the Constitution, ensuring law enforcement is a non-political instrument, respecting the separation of powers, embracing a peaceful transition of power, not using elected office for personal or family gain, promoting transparency, engendering and sustaining a robust economy, weeding out corruption and waste through oversight, supporting our institutions and the professional civil-servant corps, using the power of the pardon to forgive the innocent and not reward the guilty or well-connected, following administrative procedures and regulations, building a more responsive government structure, maintaining alliances, treaties, and cooperation with other nations, protecting constitutional individual rights, treating citizens with varying opinions as Americans and not as the “enemy,” and embracing all faiths, ethnicities and perspectives with respect and equality.

Days after taking office, Donald Trump fired inspectors general across 17 different federal agencies — the very inspectors assigned to detect government corruption and self-dealing. He gutted the IRS bureau that audits the wealthy.

He had fired top military leaders and medical experts. Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency eliminated agencies despite being mandated by Congress, like USAID.

Trump empowered unappointed private citizens to suspend congressional funding and gut the federal workforce.

The Constitution reserves tariffs as an instrument only available to Congress. The Supreme Court confirmed in February 2026 that President Trump did not have the authority to impose non-emergency tariffs.

Yet Trump nevertheless implemented “new emergency tariffs” almost immediately thereafter, claiming Canadian and other countries’ imports were to be taxed for “failure to impose and effectively enforce a ban on the importation of goods produced with forced labor.”

Forced labor in Canada?

We saw Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement morph into a paramilitary arm of the Trump regime.

ICE agents detained immigrants attending mandatory asylum hearings and deported immigrants without adjudication of their claims.

Trump texted to the world ordering then Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate political and legal rivals, including former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and California Sen. Adam Schiff.

Political rivals like Rep. Ilhan Omar, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, and former FBI Director James Comey are all feeling the effect of a weaponized and politicized Department of Justice — the same DOJ that refuses to follow the congressionally mandated full release of the Epstein files, still withholding an estimated 2-3 million Epstein documents.

ABC News announced that “defense companies linked to the Trump sons — including drone and tech manufacturer Anduril — have been tied to over $6 billion in active or promised government contracts and funding.”

Trump pardoned billionaire Changpeng Zhao, who pleaded guilty to money laundering, and former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, convicted in June 2024 of conspiring to import over 400 tons of cocaine. Trump pardoned Venezuelan Julio Herrera Velutini, having faced federal felony bribery charges, not long after Herrera’s daughter made a $3.5 million donation to a Trump super PAC and agreed to a $50 million contract with former Trump lawyer Alina Habba.

Days ago, District Judge Denise Cote of the Southern District of New York granted summary judgment to federal employees who had claimed Elon Musk’s DOGE acted unlawfully by violating the Privacy Act when it gave unvetted DOGE agents sweeping access to sensitive personal information on tens of millions of current, former and prospective federal employees.

Trump started a war with Iran, appointed U.S. attorneys and is engaged in D.C. renovations, all without mandatory congressional approval or confirmations.

Ignoring court orders, overriding acts of Congress, trampling on due process, violating guaranteed rights, and skipping mandatory procedures are hallmarks of the Trump Administration, not of American democracy.

The Republican Party abandoned democratic principles by enabling Trump’s unlawful conduct.

The midterms was a test of democracy. Democracy won.

Jonathan Kraut directs a private investigations agency, is the CEO of a private security firm, is the CFO of an accredited acting conservatory, is a former college professor and dean, is a published author, and is a Democratic Party activist. His column reflects his own views and not necessarily those of The Signal or of other organizations.