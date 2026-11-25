In re: G.A. Ben Binninger, “Dangerous Wheels,” Letters, Nov. 8.

I totally agreed with everything Mr. Binninger stated until I got to this part: “Everyone operating a wheeled vehicle on any sidewalk, paseos or public areas within Santa Clarita must have and use an audible sound-emitting device to warn and/or alert any nearby people of their location.”

While the city may possibly be legally allowed to institute such an ordinance, how in the world would anyone ever be able to enforce it beyond requiring the installation of the device on the vehicle? How loud would the device need to be? At what distance from people would the device be required to be activated? The list goes on and on!

Rick Barker

Valencia