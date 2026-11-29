Regarding Jonathan Kraut’s column (Sept. 8) on Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan oil, the Iran war, and how things like this are “sold” to the masses, I can only say that Mr. Kraut doesn’t understand how geopolitical games are played. Either that or he expects world leaders, ours in particular, to behave in good faith, with honesty, and other “happy” things like that.

He concludes his complaint with judgment of biblical proportions. Good Lord. So much negativity. “Shame, shame, shame,” indeed.

Is this how liberals spend their days, judging the world while daydreaming about living in some alternate reality?

From their writings it would appear so. Must be miserable.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita