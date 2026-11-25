The Iraq war cost $6.21 trillion and a million lives over nine years.

Afghanistan cost $2.3 trillion and 240,000 lives over 20 years.

Iran cost $40 billion and 18,000 lives over nine months.

So why did some folks spend the past nine months feverishly equating a conflict with 0.1% of the time and money and lives with conflicts that constituted 99.9%?

After the results of this election, the question answers itself.

Donald Trump campaigned on avoiding — and took great pains to avoid — the mistakes of Iraq and Afghanistan; his opponents worked overtime to pretend Iran was the same thing.

They still do.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita