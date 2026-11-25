This has been a remarkable year with exceptional highs and lows. I am thankful to have cheated the grim reaper and survive sepsis after doctors told my family to consider making my final arrangements. This year also saw the marriage of my youngest son and the birth of two grandchildren. I am truly blessed this Thanksgiving.

Despite all of these notable events, I want to focus my gratitude to the donors of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Great Strides Walk that was conducted in early November.

As many readers know, my daughter, Kristina, has cystic fibrosis. CF is one of the most common fatal genetic disorders in America. CF causes thick, sticky mucus to build up in the lungs, digestive tract and other organs. Essential organs eventually fail because this buildup clogs airways, traps bacteria and blocks ducts that release digestive enzymes.

The gene causing CF is recessive, which means that in order to have CF, a person must inherit a defective gene from each parent. Ironically, the disease is so prevalent today because people who carry a single copy of the gene are better equipped to survive cholera. As cholera swept through Europe over the centuries, the gene became more prevalent due to the selective process of evolutionary forces.

CF was identified in the early 20th century, but was mysterious until the gene was identified in 1989.

After that discovery, scientists learned that the sticky mucous that interferes with organ function is caused by a defect in cell membranes, which prevents those membranes from properly processing salt.

There are hundreds of different mutations that cause CF, but the most common is the deletion of a specific protein in the genetic material. That mutation is very common among northern Europeans, especially the Irish. Approximately 90% of American CF patients carry this mutation.

In the 1990s, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation started the Great Strides Walk campaign to find a cure. Since its inception, the campaign raised hundreds of millions of dollars. The money was well spent as scientists found a way to replace the missing protein using modulators, which cause the cell membranes to properly process salt.

In 2019, Vertex Pharmaceuticals released a modulating drug called Trikafta, which stopped CF in its tracks for about 90% of CF patents. Since then, the modulators have improved to allow similar results for about 93% of CF patients.

While the modulators allow for the proper functioning of cell membranes prospectively, they do not repair the damage to organs that CF patients suffered before the modulators were available. Consequently, many CF patients still require extensive treatment.

One of the top adult CF treatment centers on the West Coast is run by Dr. Richard Belkin at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara. My daughter has been treated by that clinic for about 20 years.

Over 10 years ago, fellow Signal columnist Steve Lunetta shared with me that his wife was recently diagnosed with CF and was not doing well. I referred him to Dr. Belkin. Steve spoke at the recent Great Strides event and was happy to report that, since his wife started treatment at the Cottage Hospital CF clinic, her condition has improved significantly.

Many adult CF patients are on Medicaid but are not healthy enough to work full-time. Recent reductions by the federal government to Medicaid funding has adversely affected both those CF patients and the facilities that treat them.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is stepping in to try to provide funding for those centers to partially offset Medicaid cuts.

According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Medicaid covers nearly 40% of people living with CF (including more than half of all children and one-third of adults). Many adult CF patients are not sick enough to meet the disability requirements, but are also not healthy enough to meet the 80-hour-per-month work requirements to qualify for Medicaid.

Too many CF patients will face coverage disruptions or loss of insurance when the new Medicaid eligibility rules become fully effective on Jan. 1, 2027.

Participating in the Great Strides Walk helped raise funds not only for medical research but also helped support local CF clinics like the one at Cottage Hospital.

Trikafta saved Kristina’s life. In August, she and her husband had a son through a surrogate pregnancy. Our family is truly blessed because not only is our daughter relatively healthy, but we have a new grandson — all thanks to Trikafta and the Great Strides Walks that funded its development.

So, as we say grace at our table this Thanksgiving, we truly have much to be thankful for.

Jim de Bree is a Valencia resident.